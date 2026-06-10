Zahara Jolie, the 21-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to remove her father's last name from her legal name. This move comes after Zahara has not used her father's last name for several years.

Angelina Jolie 's daughter Zahara is making legal moves to remove Pitt from her last name. A petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Zahara, 21, requests her new legal name to be Zahara Marley Jolie.

This is not the first time Zahara has chosen not to use her father Brad Pitt's last name. When she joined a sorority at Spelman College three years ago, Pitt's name was notably absent. Another source close to the family revealed that Pitt believes Jolie is keeping their children from seeing him. Jolie and Pitt were raising six children together before she filed for divorce in 2016.

Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, and Vivenne have also stopped using Pitt's last name. However, it is unclear if Pax has followed suit. Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara is making legal moves to remove Pitt from her last name. Seen in 2025 Brad Pitt, Jolie, and their six children in Tokyo, Japan In May, Zahara did not use the name Pitt when graduating from Spelman College.

Jolie was in attendance at the ceremony. After meeting on the set of the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Brad and Angelina were seen as Hollywood's 'It' couple during their long-term relationship. They tied the knot in August 2014 during a secret ceremony in the South of France, and welcomed three children together during their romance - Shiloh in 2006, and twins Vivienne and Knox in 2008.

They also adopted two more, Zahara, and Pax, and Pitt legally adopted the son that Angelina had adopted before they got together, Maddox. But in 2016, it came to an explosive end after the pair got into an alleged physical altercation while on a private flight with their six kids.

Jolie later claimed that Pitt 'choked' one of the children during the horrifying dispute and 'struck' another in the face, leaving her and the kids feeling like 'hostages' and cowering in fear under a blanket for hours until they landed. Jolie, Pitt, Zahara, and Maddox pictured 2006 Zahara and her mother Angelina pictured together in 2025 Jolie, Pitt, and Zahara pictured in 2014 She also alleged that he grabbed her by the head, slammed her against a wall, and violently shook her at one point during the flight - which resulted in her injuring her back and elbow.

Brad's rep called Angelina's account 'completely untrue' to CNN at first, but then released an amended statement to the publication that read, 'Angelina's story continues to evolve each time she tells it. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn't do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.

Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon attend the women's final on day 14 of the 2026 French Open, Roland-Garros 2026 on June 6 in Paris Thankfully, the various public authorities she has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.

Since they split, the two stars have been embroiled in one of the most publicized legal battles in Hollywood history over custody of their children, as well as the winery that they once owned together. In May 2021, after years of duking it out in court, Brad and Angelina were officially granted joint custody of their six kids, but one month later, the judge's decision was thrown out





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