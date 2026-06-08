Angelina Jolie plays pickleball with her kids in playful pics

The actress and two of her kids, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie, stepped out to the Supper+Feed Pickleball Invitational and Game Night in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie put her game face on while playing a round of pickleball with her kids at a charity event on Saturday. The “Maleficent” star enjoyed a family outing with Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 22, and Shiloh Jolie, 20, at the Supper+Feed Pickleball Invitational and Game Night in Los Angeles.

The actress and Pax took the court first and were photographed rushing around the court as they competed against another team. Angelina Jolie played pickleball with her son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt at a Los Angeles charity event on Saturday. The mother-son duo participated in the Supper+Feed Pickleball Invitational and Game Night. One photo showed Angelina, 51, hitting the ball with her paddle, while another saw Pax celebrate with his arms in the air.

Shiloh was also photographed in action alongside a pal, and the duo was later seen smiling and hugging on the court. The actress was seen hitting a ball on the court. She wore her hair up and accessorized with a brimmed sun hat and sunglasses. As for Pax, he kept it casual in a white T-shirt, tan pants and a tan hat; while Shiloh wore a black T-shirt, pants and a beanie.

The non-profit charity organization was founded by singer Billie Eilish and songwriter Finneas’s mother, Maggie Baird, in 2020. The “Salt” star and her son appeared in good spirits while playing. Eilish and Finneas were also in attendance, and put their moves to the test during a doubles match. Angelina, meanwhile, is a well-known humanitarian who has notably worked with several charities throughout the decades. Shiloh Jolie was also present with a friend.





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