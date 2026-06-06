Angelina Jolie Celebrates 51st Birthday With Kids Amid Maddox's Name Change

Angelina Jolie spent her 51st birthday with her children in Los Angeles, just after son Maddox officially dropped Brad Pitt's surname. She was seen with sons Knox and Pax, while multiple siblings now distance themselves from the Pitt name amid ongoing family estrangement.

Angelina Jolie quietly celebrated her 51st birthday on Thursday with her children gathered around her, marking the occasion just days after her eldest son Maddox officially dropped the surname of his estranged father, Brad Pitt .

The actress was spotted in Los Angeles with her sons Knox, 17, and Pax, 22, wearing a casual grey sweater, trousers, and spectacles. Knox caught attention with his bold new orange and red hair, pairing it with a cream shirt and white joggers as he helped his mother unload items from a car. Pax was seen deep in conversation with Jolie as the family prepared for the celebrations.

This public appearance comes after the Daily Mail confirmed that Maddox, now 24, filed a petition last month to legally remove Pitt from his name, changing it officially to Maddox Chivan Jolie. He cited personal reasons for the change, marking another step in the growing distance between Brad Pitt and his children following the bitter divorce with Jolie.

Maddox had already informally dropped the surname in February, when he was credited as Maddox Jolie in the end credits of his mother's film Couture, rather than the traditional Maddox Jolie-Pitt. He joins several of his siblings in distancing themselves from the Pitt name. His sister Shiloh, now 20, filed legal paperwork to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie when she turned 18 in 2024.

Zahara, 21, had also publicly removed Pitt from her name during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority initiation in late 2023 and again at her Spelman College graduation. Vivienne, 17, was credited as Vivienne Jolie on the playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders in May 2024. These moves come amid the ongoing estrangement between Brad Pitt and his children, which has been a painful consequence of the protracted and contentious divorce battle between the former couple.

Brad Pitt, 62, and Angelina Jolie were married from 2014 to 2019, but their relationship had soured years earlier. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, and later accused Pitt of abusing both her and their children-allegations he has consistently denied. Their divorce was finalized only in late 2024 after a long legal war. Since then, the children have increasingly chosen to distance themselves from their father's name.

Pitt has acknowledged the strain, telling ET at the F1 premiere in Mexico City, No matter the mistake, you just learn from and move on. It'll lead to the next success. He added, When you get to my age, you realize how important it is to surround yourself with the people you love, the people that love you back. Friends, family, and that's it.

Yet, while Pitt has spoken affectionately about family, his fractured relationships with his children remain unresolved, with reports suggesting he believes ties with two of them are unfixable. Despite the ongoing family drama, Jolie appeared focused on her children during the birthday outing. Knox, who strikingly resembles his father, showed off his vibrant hair while helping with the car tasks. Pax, who had accompanied his mother and siblings to Zahara's graduation, seemed engaged in the birthday preparations.

The children have largely stayed by Jolie's side, forming a tight-knit unit as they navigate life after the divorce. Jolie has continued her acting and humanitarian work, recently premiering Couture and other projects. For her birthday, the simple family gathering in Los Angeles was likely a welcome respite from the headlines surrounding the name changes. The Jolie children, as they now prefer to be known, appear to be forging their own identities, independent of their famous father's legacy





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