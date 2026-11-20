Angelina Jolie plans to leave her Los Angeles home after selling it in September. The actress seeks a nomadic lifestyle while expanding Atelier Jolie's global initiatives in Cambodia.

Angelina Jolie has officially confirmed her decision to abandon her Los Angeles residence and transition into a permanent nomadic lifestyle. The actress sold her property in the city last September, a financial and logistical maneuver that signals a definitive end to her era of domestic stability in Hollywood. Insiders close to the actress state that she intends to travel extensively abroad, prioritizing global humanitarian engagement and creative projects over settling in any single location for the foreseeable future.

This dramatic shift in lifestyle occurs more than a decade after Jolie separated from her former husband, Brad Pitt. The couple endured a highly publicized and protracted legal battle that officially concluded with their divorce being finalized in December 2024. The sale of the Los Angeles home marks a critical final step in untangling their shared domestic life, allowing Jolie to pursue a completely independent existence without the anchor of their former marital residence.

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During a recent high-profile trip to Cambodia, the Academy Award-winning actress engaged with prominent religious leaders and reaffirmed her profound personal connection to the nation. Cambodia holds deep sentimental value for Jolie, as it is the country where she adopted her eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. Her visit underscores a strategic pivot toward regions where she feels a strong personal and professional tether, moving away from the public eye of Los Angeles.

While in Cambodia, Jolie spoke publicly at the ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit, addressing an audience of international leaders and locals. She described the local population as warm and open, noting their resilient spirits despite historical suffering. She stated that she felt immediately at home in Cambodia, a sentiment that appears to be driving her broader travel plans and permanent relocation strategy.

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Jolie is currently accelerating the international expansion of her creative collective, Atelier Jolie, which she originally launched in 2023. A new residency program is scheduled to begin in Cambodia next year, established through a strategic partnership between Atelier Jolie, the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, and the Bophana Center nonprofit. This initiative is led by renowned filmmaker Rithy Panh and aims to support emerging artists and filmmakers within the region.

This new Cambodian residency further embeds her humanitarian and creative efforts into local infrastructure, demonstrating a commitment to fostering cross-cultural artistic exchange. The project serves as a cornerstone of her post-Hollywood career, diversifying her professional portfolio beyond traditional acting roles into broader cultural advocacy and development. It represents a tangible investment in the region that has long held special significance for her family.

Beyond her international projects, the collective is actively hosting creative programs in the United States to maintain a diverse portfolio. Atelier Jolie is currently hosting its first residency for Rwandan-born artist Nyambo Masa Mara in New York. This domestic project runs parallel to her global ambitions, showing that while she is leaving California, she is not retreating from the arts or international collaboration.

The announcement comes as Brad Pitt faces his own professional shifts, including upcoming roles in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth and updates regarding a World War Z sequel. While fans debate the merits of his current projects, Jolie's focus remains firmly on her humanitarian work and creative initiatives. Her departure from Los Angeles represents a significant cultural moment, signaling the end of an era for Hollywood's most prominent celebrity couple.

This move marks the beginning of a new chapter defined by global mobility and advocacy rather than Hollywood centrality. Jolie's reported plans to leave the area permanently underscore the finality of the legal proceedings that ended her marriage. By selling her home and committing to international residencies, she has structurally ensured that her future lies outside the boundaries of her previous life in Los Angeles.

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Fan reactions to this news highlight the magnitude of the transition. Many observers note that this is not merely a travel trend but a permanent lifestyle overhaul. The actress has spoken about leaving Los Angeles for years, and the execution of this plan now confirms that her priorities have fully shifted toward international engagement and personal freedom.

Her new creative ventures and reported plans to leave LA reflect a woman reclaiming her narrative after years of intense media scrutiny. The combination of legal finality, property sale, and expanded humanitarian work creates a cohesive picture of an artist moving forward on her own terms. This decision allows her to dedicate her time and resources to causes and communities that align with her long-standing values.

The contrast between Jolie's nomadic future and Pitt's continued Hollywood projects is stark. While he navigates the pressures of major franchise sequels and film premieres, she is building legacy-defining initiatives in Southeast Asia. This divergence in career paths illustrates the full extent of their separation, both personally and professionally.

Ultimately, Angelina Jolie's decision to embrace a nomadic life is a bold statement of independence. By anchoring her creative future in Cambodia and other global hubs, she is crafting a legacy that transcends the entertainment industry. This move ensures that her influence will be felt in cultural and humanitarian spheres far beyond the red carpet.