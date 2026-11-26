Are they finally moving past the drama?

Her legal team claimed he wanted “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.

”Pitt alleged that Jolie violated a verbal agreement when sold her half of the business following their divorce. , bringing their nearly five-year courtroom battle to an end.

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“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” the actors’ representatives said in a statement on Wednesday. “Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us. ” The Miraval estate was once a symbol of the Hollywood power couple’s romance. Pitt and Jolie snapped up the sprawling 1,300-acre property in 2008 and there six years later.