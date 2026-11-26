Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have officially settled their ten-year legal dispute over the ownership and sale of their Chateau Miraval vineyard in France, ending a bitter chapter in their post-divorce saga.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally concluded their extensive legal conflict regarding the ownership of Chateau Miraval, ending a decade of litigation that began shortly after their highly publicized divorce. The resolution marks a significant closure for the former couple concerning the 1,200-acre estate located in Correns, in the south of France, which served as the setting for their 2014 wedding and a central part of their shared family life with their six children.

Origin and Commercial Success of Chateau Miraval

The 1,200-acre estate in Correns was originally purchased by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for an estimated $28.4 million in 2008. The property quickly became a symbol of their union, hosting an intimate wedding ceremony attended only by their six children and 20 guests, fulfilling a promise Jolie made to her late mother to wed in France. The couple established a wine-making business there in 2013 in partnership with the Perrin family, renowned producers of organic wine from the Southern Rhone Valley.

Also read Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt settle winery fight lawsuit that surfaced abuse allegations

This venture proved to be an immediate commercial triumph, with Chateau Miraval Rose being ranked as the best rosé in the world by industry experts. The financial success of the brand was substantial, with profits growing from approximately €1 million in 2013 to €15 million in 2022. By 2021, the total value of the chateau and its Miraval vineyard was assessed at $164 million, making it a highly lucrative asset.

The Trigger for Litigation and the Sale to Yuri Shefler

The legal dispute reached a critical point in 2021 when Angelina Jolie sold her 50 percent stake in Chateau Miraval to billionaire businessman Yuri Shefler in a $64 million deal. This sale occurred without Brad Pitt's prior consent, which Pitt argued violated a previous agreement that neither party could sell their stake without the other's permission. In early 2022, Brad Pitt initiated a lawsuit against his ex-wife, claiming she had circumvented his right of first refusal and deprived him of his share of the profits generated by the brand.

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Pitt's legal team contended that Jolie's actions deprived him of the right to oversee the business he had developed from scratch and emphasized that he had invested significantly more work, time, and money into making the winery profitable. An insider stated to DailyMail.com that Angelina's actions toward Brad were consistently vindictive, while Pitt's filing asserted that the purported sale prevented him from enjoying his private home and managing the business he had built.

Counterclaims and Allegations of Domestic Abuse

Brad Pitt's lawsuit prompted a vigorous countersuit from Angelina Jolie, which introduced explosive allegations regarding domestic violence on a private flight in September 2016. In her legal filings, Jolie accused Brad Pitt of choking one of their six children during a violent dispute on the private jet traveling from France to California. She further alleged that he hit another child in the face and slammed her against a wall while grabbing her hair during the incident.

Jolie's court documents stated that Brad Pitt's behavior on the flight left the children crying and traumatized, while she suffered injuries to her back and elbow. She filed for divorce five days after the flight, blaming Brad Pitt for sparking the public mudslinging by launching the lawsuit against her. Her lawyers wrote that Pitt forced Jolie to publicly defend herself by seeking to reassert control over her financial life and compel her to rejoin him as a frozen-out business partner.

Current Status and Resolution of the Dispute

The resolution of this legal battle on Wednesday marks the end of a long-standing conflict that began when Angelina Jolie first moved to sell her stake in the chateau five years after the couple's split. The litigation had evolved from a purely financial dispute over asset division into a broader legal war involving serious allegations of abuse and control. The settlement allows both parties to move forward without the burden of ongoing litigation regarding the vineyard.

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For the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt-Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and the 18-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne-this conclusion removes a persistent source of family contention. The chateau remains a significant piece of heritage, but its future management will now proceed without the interference of the decade-long legal war that once threatened to dismantle the family's shared legacy.