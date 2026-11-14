Angela Rippon Supports Dementia Carers Appeal as Donations Surpass £120,000 Target

Angela Rippon backs the Daily Mail and Alzheimer's Society dementia carers appeal after £120,090 was raised in one week, funding nearly 3,000 course places for overwhelmed caregivers.

Angela Rippon has publicly endorsed the Daily Mail's dementia carers appeal after donations exceeded the initial goal of £100,000 in a single week. The 82-year-old broadcaster warned that many caregivers are left overwhelmed and struggling to cope without adequate support. The campaign has already raised £120,090, a sum sufficient to fund nearly 3,000 places on Dementia Carers Together courses. These courses are delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity to provide essential aid.

Detailed Course Mechanisms and Training Goals

The Dementia Carers Together initiative, developed through the collaboration of the Daily Mail, the Alzheimer's Society, and the Mail Force charity, focuses on providing structured education and emotional backing for those caring for relatives with dementia. The six-week course curriculum is designed to equip attendees with vital information regarding their legal rights and the full spectrum of services available to them. By facilitating connections with others in similar situations, the program aims to directly address the loneliness, exhaustion, and overwhelming responsibilities that frequently follow a loved one's diagnosis.

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Ms. Rippon, who serves as an ambassador for the Alzheimer's Society, emphasized that the funds raised will currently be used to launch pilot sessions of the program. However, the charity has stated that significantly more money is required to expand these pilot sessions into a full national rollout. The goal is to ensure that support is consistent and accessible to carers across the entire country, rather than being limited to specific trial locations.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Endorsements

The appeal has garnered significant backing from major political figures, with every major political party leader endorsing the initiative within its first week of launch. Michelle Dyson, the chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, praised the incredible milestone and expressed gratitude to the Daily Mail readers for their generosity. She noted that the support from the Prime Minister and politicians across the spectrum sends a powerful message that dementia is a unifying issue that everyone can get behind.

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Angela Rippon described carers as a forgotten army, noting that some are effectively abandoned by the welfare system. She highlighted that Britain is still lagging behind in its wider response to dementia, which is often treated less favorably than cancer. Rippon, whose late mother Edna suffered from vascular dementia, stressed that failing to look after carers could leave families with two ill people. She argued that carers require substantial emotional, physical, and financial help to prevent them from reaching a point of despair.

Real-World Impact on Caregivers and Families

The human impact of the campaign is illustrated by Emma Ruscoe, a 58-year-old full-time carer for her husband Simon, 62, from Solihull in the West Midlands. Ms. Ruscoe thanked the Daily Mail readers for their staggering generosity in raising over £100,000 in just one week. She described the fundraising pace as a really good start and expressed hope that it would continue, noting that high-profile support is changing the view of dementia.

Ms. Rippon suggested that simple acts of support, such as giving carers time away from their responsibilities, can make a real difference. She encouraged friends and family to offer respite and to connect carers with others who understand their struggles. She stated that a carer receiving the right kind of support will enable the person with dementia to have a much more involved life in the community. She emphasized that the two are inseparable, and supporting one necessarily supports the other.

Future Directions and Systemic Challenges

While acknowledging that dementia has come out of the shadows and into the spotlight over the last two decades, Ms. Rippon warned that there are still many areas where the country is lagging behind. She attributed this to a historical lack of understanding of dementia as a serious medical condition, which left it very low down on the list of priorities for policymakers. She recalled a recent situation with a close friend who was basically abandoned by the welfare system, reinforcing the need for systemic change.

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To combat isolation and anxiety, Ms. Rippon highlighted the benefits of social activities such as dancing, music, and singing. She suggested that these activities should be more prevalent in care homes to provide positive shared experiences for families. Despite the success of the current appeal, the charity emphasizes that the fight for adequate support is ongoing. The immediate next step involves using the initial funds to refine the pilot sessions before seeking the additional resources needed for a comprehensive national expansion.