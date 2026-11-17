Angela Rippon and Ashley Roberts confirm their return to the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, joining hosts Emma Willis and judges including Shirley Ballas.

Angela Rippon and Ashley Roberts have been officially confirmed as the first two celebrity contestants returning to the ballroom for the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. The legendary broadcaster and the former Pussycat Dolls star join the festive lineup, marking a significant reunion for fans of the long-running dance competition series.

Historic Return and Professional Partnerships

Angela Rippon's participation carries profound historical weight, as her dance with professional partner Neil Jones will commemorate fifty years since she first danced with Morecambe and Wise on the 1976 BBC Christmas show. Rippon expressed her absolute thrill at returning, describing her initial experience as unforgettable and highlighting her eagerness to reunite with the Strictly family.

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Rippon originally appeared on the show in 2023 alongside partner Kai Widdrington, where she captivated audiences with her high leg technique. For this festive edition, she hinted at a special tribute to Morecambe and Wise, adding a layer of nostalgic significance to her performance. Her return bridges decades of television history, connecting her 1970s fame with her modern dance achievements.

Ashley Roberts joins the special as a seasoned veteran of the franchise, having reached the final in 2018. The singer expressed excitement about shaking her tail feather again, noting that her legs are already sore in anticipation of the rigorous rehearsal schedule. Roberts will be partnered with professional dancer Julian Caillon for this year's celebration.

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Roberts brings extensive experience to the floor, having reprised her scoring Jive in last year's alumni group dance in Blackpool. Her return to the main competition signals a desire to showcase her improved skills under the guidance of Caillon. The pair aims to deliver a performance that balances high-energy spectacle with festive charm.

Hosts, Judges, and Competition Structure

The 75-minute special will be presided over by the established presenting trio of Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe. Their dynamic hosting style provides continuity for viewers following the conclusion of the main series. The judging panel remains unchanged, featuring Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.

These four judges will evaluate the performances of the returning celebrities alongside the newly announced contestants. The panel's expertise ensures that the high standards of the franchise are maintained during the holiday episode. Their scores will determine the winner of the Christmas Special, following the pattern established in previous years.

The full cast of the special is yet to be revealed, with four additional names still to be announced. The BBC stated that further details will be unveiled on the accompanying talk show Strictly: It Takes Two in due course. This staggered reveal builds anticipation among the fanbase and allows for continued media engagement.

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Current Series Context and Past Winners

The Christmas Special takes place while the current Strictly Come Dancing series is still underway. EastEnders star Lacey Turner leads the current competition, competing alongside Jaime Winstone, Delta Goodrem, Dani Dyer, Cach Mercer, Graeme Hall, Tabby Stoecker, and John Nellis. The overlap creates a unique viewing landscape where former and current contestants share the spotlight.

Last year's festive episode was won by Scarlett Moffatt, who achieved a perfect score for her Cha Cha Cha performance. Her victory set a high bar for this year's contenders, including Rippon and Roberts. The 2023 lineup also featured EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey, Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley, Westlife singer Brian McFadden, former All Saints star Melanie Blatt, and comedian Babatunde Aléshé.

The enduring popularity of the Christmas Special lies in its blend of nostalgia and high-stakes performance. Returning celebrities bring a wealth of experience and personal connection to the ballroom. Angela Rippon's historical link and Ashley Roberts' recent success provide compelling narratives for the upcoming broadcast. Fans await the announcement of the remaining four celebrities to complete the picture.