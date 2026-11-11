Angela Rayner Stays Firm on 1.5 Million Homes Target Amid Construction Hurdles

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner reaffirms Labour's pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes by 2029, citing investment and policy changes despite rising costs and geopolitical challenges.

Angela Rayner, the Minister of Housing, Communities and Local Government, reaffirmed her commitment to the Labour Party's pledge to deliver one‑and‑a‑half million new homes in England by 2029, despite the fact that the government has yet to build a single third of that target.

In an address to the House of Commons' Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee on a Tuesday, Rayner declined to temper the ambition of the plan, even as she outlined the many obstacles the construction industry currently faces. According to her, the Department has built 437,900 homes since Labour came to power, a figure that falls far short of the 1.5 million promised at the 2024 general election.

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Rayner Highlights Surge in Construction Costs and Geopolitical Obstacles

She explained that the cost of building has surged - with construction expenses up 40 per cent - and that the war in the Middle East, coupled with rising living costs, has further complicated the delivery of new dwellings. Yet Rayner insisted that her government remains focused on meeting its commitment and will continue to push for larger supply, citing a £48 billion investment in affordable housing and new regulatory changes to the National Planning Policy Framework.

Rayner's speech was laced with an attempt to frame her tenure as a two‑album career. She joked that her time in the role prior to being ousted in September of last year was "album one," while the current stint after her reappointment in July following Andy Burnham's resignation of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be "album two.

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" The reference was an attempt to lighten the mood in a setting that was otherwise heavily focused on accountability. She also acknowledged that she was never a stranger to media scrutiny; in 2023 she had to step down after her own admission that she failed to pay the correct amount of tax on the purchase of her flat - an embarrassing moment that had generated civil‑society backlash.

Minister Rejects Calls to Lower Housing Target Despite Challenges

The House of Commons committee pressed Rayner to consider a more realistic, lower target given the current supply constraints. She refused to do so, stating that she "cannot afford to admit defeat" on a pledge she had campaigned for firmly. She stressed that the aim was ambitious but not impossible, recalling that the media had dismissed the target as unrealistic at the time it was set.

Rayner also pointed to the 20 per cent rise in new starts compared to the previous year and highlighted the government's long‑term strategy to outpace the challenges. She stated that the Department's interventions, both through new housing legislation and through reformed planning policy, were essential for "sustainable growth" that would carry into the next Parliament.

Rayner's remarks underline the tension between a political promise and the on‑ground realities of construction, finance, and geopolitics, and illustrate the public‑policy balancing act that her department must navigate to stay true to its manifesto. The debate over the housing target also touches on broader themes of affordability and supply chain resilience.

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While Rayner praised her government's focus on building more homes, critics pointed out that the delays and cost increases-fueled by the war, supply shortages, and even labour shortages-are only widening the gap between the target and reality. During the session, Rayner's officers provided the committee with data that showed an overall slowdown in housebuilding over the last quarter, yet the real focus remained on the announced £48 billion injection of capital and the slate of new housing bills that seek to simplify planning law and accelerate the approval process for new homes.

The outcome of this session highlighted that, even amidst difficult circumstances, the government remains determined to hold its promise, indicating a clear expectation that it will continue to prioritize housing as a central element of its social agenda. In summary, Angela Rayner's address to the committee reiterated her stance: the 1.5 million homes pledge remains an unwavering objective.

She maintained that the government's efforts-policy changes, capital investment, and regulatory reforms-are all moving the needle, even as obstacles, the global war and rising construction costs, continue to test the pace of progress. The debate exemplifies the ongoing struggle for the UK government to balance political commitments with pragmatic constraints, as it attempts to deliver affordable homes for an expanding population while grappling with both national and global pressures.