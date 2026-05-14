Angela Rayner pays £40,000 to HMRC to settle stamp duty dispute, paving way for Labour leadership bid

Angela Rayner, a former Deputy Prime Minister, has paid £40,000 to HMRC to settle a dispute over underpaying stamp duty on her seaside home in East Sussex. She insists that she has not been 'tax dodging' and that HMRC cleared her of 'deliberate wrongdoing or carelessness over her tax affairs'. With her party plunged into civil war, Ms Rayner has also declared that she will not run with her friend Andy Burnham, declaring: 'I am not doing deals'. It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting prepares to resign from Government and launch his own bid for leadership today with Ed Miliband also rumoured to be a potential candidate.

Angela Rayner this morning revealed she has paid £40,000 to HMRC to settle a dispute over underpaying stamp duty and potentially launch her Labour leadership campaign.

The former Deputy Prime Minister insisted she has not been 'tax dodging' - paving the way for a bid to enter No10. With her party plunged into civil war, Ms Rayner also insisted that she will not run with her friend Andy Burnham, declaring: 'I am not doing deals'. It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting prepares to resign from Government and launch his own bid for leadership today with Ed Miliband also rumoured to be a potential candidate.

Ms Rayner today admitted she has settled the £40,000 she owed in unpaid stamp duty on her seaside home in East Sussex. But she insists that HMRC cleared her of 'deliberate wrongdoing or carelessness over her tax affairs'. With her party plunged into civil war, Ms Rayner also insisted that she will not run with her friend Andy Burnham, declaring: 'I am not doing deals'.

It comes as Health Secretary Wes Streeting prepares to resign from Government and launch his own bid for leadership today with Ed Miliband also rumoured to be a potential candidate. Ms Rayner today admitted she has settled the £40,000 she owed in unpaid stamp duty on her seaside home in East Sussex. But she insists that HMRC cleared her of 'deliberate wrongdoing or carelessness over her tax affairs'





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Angela Rayner HMRC Stamp Duty Leadership Bid Civil War Andy Burnham Deals Wes Streeting Ed Miliband

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