Angela Rayner Hands Over £40,000 to HMRC for Underpaying Stamp Duty, Rules Out Running with Andy Burnham for Labour Leadership

Angela Rayner, a former deputy Labour leader, has settled the £40,000 she owed in unpaid stamp duty on her seaside home in East Sussex. She insists that HMRC cleared her of 'deliberate wrongdoing or carelessness over her tax affairs'. Rayner has also declared that she will not run with Andy Burnham for the Labour leadership, stating 'I am not doing deals'. With the Labour party in turmoil, she has expressed her desire to 'play her part' in a potential leadership bid.

Angela Rayner has paid £40,000 to HMRC for underpaying stamp duty on her seaside home in East Sussex, but insists she has not been ' tax dodging '.

She has also ruled out running with her friend Andy Burnham for the Labour leadership. With the party plunged into civil war, she has expressed her desire to 'play her part' in a potential leadership bid.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Wes Streeting prepares to resign from Government and launch his own bid for leadership today, with Ed Miliband also rumoured to be a potential candidate





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Angela Rayner HMRC Stamp Duty Labour Leadership Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Ed Miliband Health Secretary Wes Streeting Civil War Leadership Bid Deal Tax Dodging

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