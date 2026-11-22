The UK government is reviewing requests to investigate £600 million in loans made by former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to a property group, raising questions about financial due diligence and risk management.

The UK government is facing intense scrutiny over its decision to review a series of substantial financial loans provided during the tenure of former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham. Local government minister Jim McMahon has confirmed that officials are carefully considering a request to launch a best value investigation into the Greater Manchester Combined Authority. This probe would examine approximately £600 million in lending decisions made by Burnham, which were directed toward the Renaker group, a property development firm led by Daren Whitaker.

Core Details Of The Financial Probe

The potential investigation centers on loans totaling around £600 million that were disbursed from a £1 billion housing fund while Andy Burnham served as the leader of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority. A rival business entity, the Weis Group, formally requested this high-level scrutiny by writing directly to the department of Angela Rayner. The letter argues that the lending process represented a profound failure in financial due diligence and risk management protocols. If approved, the best value investigation would grant regulators extensive powers to audit every specific decision made by Andy Burnham during his time at the GMCA office.

Also read Andy Burnham Signs Brexit Alignment Deal with EU in Brussels

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Views

Angela Rayner's local government department has faced pressure to act after the Weis Group alleged that the loans were issued without proper anti-money laundering checks. Ben Rose, the author of the request letter, stated that an independent inspection has been long overdue and is now calling on Angela Rayner to provide a clear timetable for the decision-making process. The Tory local government spokesperson, Katie Lam, emphasized that while the probe might be embarrassing for the Prime Minister, the duty to protect taxpayers must take priority. Conversely, a department spokesperson maintained that the GMCA has been clear that these loans went through proper scrutiny, defending the integrity of the financial procedures used at the time.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact And Legal Consequences

The potential investigation represents a significant political challenge for the Prime Minister, who frequently cites his record as Manchester mayor with pride. Critics argue that the lending to Daren Whitaker's Renaker group occurred without knowing the ultimate beneficiaries of the funds, raising serious concerns about transparency. Jim McMahon, the local government minister, wrote back to confirm that he has instructed officials to carefully consider the matters raised in the request. Meanwhile, the legitimacy of these loans is also being challenged in the Supreme Court, adding another layer of legal complexity to the situation. The Greater Manchester Combined Authority declined to comment on the ongoing review process.