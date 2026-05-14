Angela Rayner Cleared of Deliberate Wrongdoing, Paves Way for Leadership Bid Amid Starmer Uncertainty

Angela Rayner, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, has been cleared of deliberate wrongdoing in an investigation over her tax affairs, paving the way for a potential leadership bid amid uncertainty over Sir Keir Starmer's future. As Health Secretary Wes Streeting mulls whether to launch a challenge to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir's former deputy did not rule out running in any race but said she would not 'trigger' a contest.

Angela Rayner has said she has been cleared of deliberate wrongdoing in an investigation over her tax affairs , paving the way for a potential leadership bid amid uncertainty over Sir Keir Starmer 's future.

As Health Secretary Wes Streeting mulls whether to launch a challenge to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir's former deputy did not rule out running in any race but said she would not "trigger" a contest. Ms Rayner, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, said the investigation into her underpayment of stamp duty, which led to her departure from Government, had "clipped her wings".

She said: "I'll play my part in doing everything we possibly can to deliver the change, because it's not a personal ambition, I know the difference it makes.

" But do you think Ms Rayner would win a Labour leadership contest? Vote in the Daily Mail's latest poll: In yesterday's poll, Mail readers were asked: "Would Andy Burnham be a good prime minister?

" Out of more than 18,000 votes, 82 per cent of you said "no" and 18 per cent said "yes"





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Angela Rayner Deliberate Wrongdoing Tax Affairs Leadership Bid Uncertainty Sir Keir Starmer Wes Streeting Andy Burnham Prime Minister Daily Mail Poll Vote

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