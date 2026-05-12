Angela Rayner calls for Andy Burnham's return amid speculation of 'dream ticket' with her

Angela Rayner, a former deputy prime minister, led calls for the return of Andy Burnham, a former deputy prime minister and mayor of Manchester, amid speculation that she has agreed to run for the leadership with him on a 'dream ticket'. Rayner said preventing Burnham's return to Parliament was a 'mistake that the leadership of our party should put right'.

Angela Rayner led calls for the return of Andy Burnham , amid speculation she has agreed to run for the leadership with him on a ' dream ticket '.

The former deputy prime minister said preventing the Manchester mayor's return to Parliament was a 'mistake that the leadership of our party should put right'. Her intervention came after Keir Starmer refused to be drawn on whether Mr Burnham could stand for Parliament. Both Mr Burnham and Ms Rayner have long been touted as potential challengers, as well as Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

In a speech to the Communication Workers Union in Bournemouth, Ms Rayner called for Mr Burnham to be allowed to stand for Parliament.

'We as a party have to do better than this and we can only prove we mean our Labour values by putting the common interest ahead of factionalism,' she said. 'And we can start by accepting that Andy Burnham should never have been blocked. It was a mistake that the leadership of our party should put right.





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Andy Burnham Angela Rayner Leadership Manchester Mayor Return To Parliament Dream Ticket Factionalism Common Interest John Prescott Tough Mudder Event Cost-Of-Living Crisis Populists Nationalists Oil And Gas Companies Global Instability Record Profits System Is Rigged Against Them Labour Party NEC Manchester Area Stamp Duty Lord Mandelson Scandal Toxic Culture Of Cronyism

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