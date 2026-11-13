Angela Rayner Approves Migrant Camp at MoD Bicester Despite Local Protest

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner grants planning permission for up to 1,256 migrants at MoD Bicester, overriding local opposition in Piddington, Oxfordshire.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner has officially approved the establishment of a controversial migrant accommodation facility at the former MoD Bicester site in Oxfordshire. This decisive administrative action permits the housing of up to 1,256 single male migrants, directly overriding significant local opposition from the nearby village of Piddington.

Planning Permission Overrides Local Referendum

The approval comes despite the overwhelming opposition of the local community in Piddington, which conducted a symbolic referendum in September to vote for leaving the UK in protest against the plan. The village, home to approximately 350 residents, has no shops or facilities beyond a church and community hall, and the site is situated next to Piddington Reserve, a field where children play football and locals walk their dogs.

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A formal letter sent to local Conservative MP Greg Smith confirmed that the Secretary of State had granted planning permission subject to conditions for the Home Office application. Residents had previously sued the Government over the decision, with campaigners arguing that the Home Office broke the law by ignoring potential threats to wildlife in the area.

Government Strategy for Asylum Accommodation

The Government has pledged to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers and will utilize former military sites instead to manage the accommodation crisis. MoD Bicester serves as one of three primary locations where the Home Office is proposing to house a total of 3,750 asylum seekers across the country. The site itself was previously used as an MoD equipment storage facility before being repurposed for this administrative task.

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Two similar sites are already operational, including Wethersfield in Essex and Crowborough in East Sussex. Alongside MoD Bicester, the Government has also identified sites at Barnham in Norfolk and at Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire, though it is believed that final decisions on these specific locations have not yet been made.

Political Conflict and Safety Concerns

This move follows statements from Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who argued that people in more affluent areas of the UK must play their part in housing asylum seekers. Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, strongly criticized the decision, stating that Angela Rayner and the Labour government have betrayed the people of Piddington and Bicester by abusing their emergency powers.

Philp described the use of emergency Crown planning powers to force a camp for 1,500 young male illegal migrants onto a tiny rural village as sickening. He reported meeting many women from the village who expressed fear for their safety, claiming that Angela Rayner disregarded these concerns. Philp further argued that instead of accommodating illegal immigrants, the Government should leave the ECHR to facilitate deportations.

Future Implications and Cost Savings

A Home Office spokesman stated that the planning permission allows for the continued progress of using MoD Bicester, although a final decision to proceed has not yet been taken. The Government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, claiming to have saved over £1billion in costs since the election.

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The planned stay for asylum seekers at the MoD Bicester site is set for a minimum of ten years, a duration that has exacerbated tensions with the local community. The approval marks a significant escalation in the dispute between central government housing strategies and local democratic expressions of dissent in rural Oxfordshire.