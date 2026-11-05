Angela Gonzales-Torres Defeats Jimmy Gomez in California's 34th District Race

Angela Gonzales-Torres defeats U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez in Los Angeles District 34, marking a major progressive upset driven by ethical concerns and political newcomer momentum.

Angela Gonzales-Torres has successfully unseated U.S. Representative Jimmy Gomez in the race for California's 34th Congressional District, according to projections from the Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon. The victory marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Los Angeles, where Gonzales-Torres secured a commanding 59% of the vote compared to Gomez's 41%. This result represents a notable reversal from the June primary election, where she finished 15 percentage points behind her opponent.

The political newcomer from Highland Park defeated the seven-term incumbent who had held the seat since 2017. The district encompasses diverse neighborhoods including downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, Boyle Heights, and Eagle Rock. Gonzales-Torres celebrated her win by outlining her immediate legislative priorities in a public statement released shortly after the results were confirmed.

Also read Angela Gonzales-Torres unseats Rep. Jimmy Gomez in California's 34th Congressional District

She expressed her intention to work for her community by holding the Trump administration accountable and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Her platform emphasizes redirecting funds from endless wars back into local communities. Gomez acknowledged the loss in an emailed statement to LAist, where he reflected on his tenure and defended his legacy of expanding paid family leave and negotiating labor protections.

Gomez stated that everything he did in public service was about ensuring opportunities remained possible for the next generation. He described serving Los Angeles as a privilege and noted that while titles come and go, the people and values fought for endure. His concession came after days of intense scrutiny regarding his conduct and financial ties during the campaign.

The campaign was heavily influenced by allegations of sexual misconduct and assault that surfaced against Representative Gomez earlier this year. Although Gomez denied all claims, the issues remained a top concern for many voters throughout the District 34 race. The ethical scrutiny intensified when the House Ethics Committee announced in August that Gomez was under formal investigation.

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Gomez had previously served as a campaign co-chair for former U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, a close political ally who faced similar allegations. He resigned from Swalwell's campaign in April after the accusations became public. Months later, he called for Swalwell to end his bid for governor, a move that followed Swalwell's resignation from Congress.

Both candidates ran as Democrats and shared broad progressive goals such as the Green New Deal, affordable housing, and Medicare for All. However, Gonzales-Torres criticized Gomez during the campaign for accepting money from the tech industry and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, also known as AIPAC. Her campaign platform explicitly plans to get money out of politics by abolishing super PACs.

The contest also highlighted the influence of various political endorsements. Gonzales-Torres was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and gathered support from progressive leaders including U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, State Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, and Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia. Conversely, Gomez was endorsed by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, along with the California Democratic Party.

Gonzales-Torres, a relative newcomer to high-profile politics, built her resume through local governance roles. She served as president of the Highland Park Neighborhood Council and worked as a regional representative on Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee. Her campaign emphasized her grassroots experience and direct connection to the residents of the neighborhoods she now represents.

Following the election, officials in Orange County and other jurisdictions continue to process ballots for local and statewide races. The general process involves counting early votes and mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, with final certifications scheduled for late November or early December depending on the specific county. Voters in Los Angeles are also poised to pass all eight ballot measures put before them this year, including six related to charter reform and two tied to the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in January 2025.

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Proponents of city reform welcomed the results, noting that the amendments passed due to substantial public input long before Election Day. The six measures involving amendments to the city charter originated from the Los Angeles Charter Reform Commission's recommendations to the City Council. Some controversial proposals, such as expanding the City Council, were left off the November ballot following a June vote.

Two other ballot initiatives stem from the 2025 fires. Measures FD and TE seek to expand the Fire Department Budget and cancel the so-called mansion tax for victims of the Palisades Fire who sell their residential property until 2030. Like the charter amendments, these proposals did not see much pushback from organized opposition groups.

In addition to the local victories, national Democrats have outlined an ambitious agenda for oversight in the new Congress. Rep. Robert Garcia is expected to become chair of the House Oversight committee, signaling a focus on investigating public corruption and executive power usage. The party plans to prioritize probes into the Epstein scandal, administration financial interests, and the Iran war costs.

Democrats intend to use subpoena powers to compel testimony and review records from various federal agencies. Investigations will likely target the handling of immigration enforcement incidents and the role of technology figures like Elon Musk in government efficiency efforts. The new majority aims to hold the Trump administration accountable across multiple fronts.

Historic wins also occurred in gubernatorial races nationwide. Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of any state in Georgia. Deb Haaland made history as the first Native American woman governor in New Mexico. Xavier Becerra will serve as the first elected Latino governor of California.

Other historic milestones include Gina Hinojosa becoming the first Latina governor of Texas. Byron Donalds, Aaron Ford, and David Crowley became the first Black governors in Florida, Nevada, and Wisconsin respectively. These shifts reflect broader demographic changes and evolving voter priorities across the country.