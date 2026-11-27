Angel Studios releases Hershey, a biopic starring Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario about Milton and Kitty Hershey. Explore the real-life inspiration behind the chocolate empire.

Angel Studios is serving up a sweet cinematic dessert this Thanksgiving season with the release of the biographical film Hershey. The movie chronicles the dramatic rise of one of the world's largest chocolate manufacturers, focusing on the life of Milton Hershey and his wife Kitty.

Biopic Details and Star Cast

The film centers on the journey of Milton Hershey, portrayed by actor Finn Wittrock, and his wife Kitty, played by Alexandra Daddario. The narrative follows the couple as they overcome significant adversity, including bankruptcy, to achieve massive commercial success. When Kitty falls ill, her condition inspires Milton to pursue a bolder vision: building a lasting legacy defined by community giving.

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The supporting cast includes David Costabile as Tobias Thornhill, Richard Kind as Joseph Royer, and Alan Ruck as Henry Hershey. Director Mark Waters guides the production, aiming to capture the authentic emotional core of the American dream story.

Production Challenges and Chocolate Intensity

Stars Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario recently discussed the unique physical demands of filming the movie with Collider. They revealed that the production involved numerous takes that required them to consume large amounts of chocolate and candy.

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Wittrock noted that while the first three takes involving chocolate consumption are enjoyable, the burden accumulates significantly by take fifteen. Daddario explained that the volume of sweets consumed was so high on certain days that the actors could not eat lunch to avoid overfilling themselves.

Despite the physical toll, the cast described the experience as a good problem to have. Wittrock remarked that it is not the worst hardship an actor could face, though Daddario acknowledged that the constant consumption of sweets eventually wore on them during the intense shooting schedule.

The Philosophy of Mutual Benefit

Beyond the romantic and business struggles, the film highlights the Hersheys' genuine love for humanity. Wittrock emphasized that research revealed Milton was ambitious, industrious, and competitive, yet deeply committed to giving back to his community.

Milton Hershey believed in creating a symbiotic relationship with his workforce. He constructed a factory town where employees were well-paid and could own the homes they lived in. This strategy ensured workers felt valued and motivated, which in turn boosted the success of the factory.

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Daddario described the couple as highly inspired leaders who understood their own fortune. They sought to replicate the opportunities given to them by others, proving that a business model can be profitable while simultaneously creating a system where everyone wins.

Set Atmosphere and Cultural Impact

Daddario shared her excitement about the current cultural moment surrounding the Percy Jackson series, which she is eager to watch despite her busy schedule with her child. She noted the cool factor of seeing the Empire State Building decorated for the franchise, reflecting on how almost twenty years have passed since her first film in that universe.

Wittrock and Daddario described the set of Hershey as a joyful and supportive environment. They credited director Mark Waters for fostering a sense of family among the cast, despite the long days and difficult physical conditions. The team bonded over their shared challenges, creating a positive atmosphere that contrasted with the sometimes stressful nature of film sets.