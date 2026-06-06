Angel Reese sends cryptic message after Dream loss to Caitlin Clark, Fever

Angel Reese shared a cryptic message online after the Atlanta Dream suffered a loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Dream are coming off a disappointing 83-71 loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the Commissioner's Cup, despite Reese continuing to achieve career milestones and historic feats.

In her game against the Fever, she recorded another double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to go with three assists and two blocks. That led to an impressive nine-game start to Reese's Dream career, as she became the fastest player in franchise history to record 100 points and 100 rebounds for the team.

And with Clark considered one of Reese's major rivals, whether it's due to fan speculation or real criticism, criticism often comes down on whichever star is on the losing end or makes mistakes in a loss. That may have occurred for Reese, who fired off a cryptic message a day after her squad dropped the game against Indiana.

Various X commenters reacted to Reese's message, which many speculated was her venting about random individuals who continue criticizing her online or in the media.

"Hang in there Angel. Keep your head up and play like you know you can!

" another X commenter replied. "What'd you expect? You're the best and your name will always come up so keep being the best," someone told Reese. Still, she appears to be in a much better situation compared to her previous season with the Chicago Sky.

Reese, who earned an All-Star appearance in both seasons there, expressed frustration near the end of a second straight losing season with the Sky, suggesting it was due to the personnel. That likely facilitated her offseason trade from the Sky to the Dream, with her new team currently leading the Eastern Conference standings early in the season.





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