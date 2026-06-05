Angel Reese makes eye-opening Atlanta Dream history in loss to Fever

Angel Reese achieved a significant feat in Atlanta Dream history, despite her team losing to Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. Dream, against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Thursday, in a Commissioner's Cup game.

While Atlanta entered the game with the better record and spot in the standings, Clark and the Fever achieved an 83-71 win against the player many consider her rival. Although Clark continues to receive praise for her role in helping the league, Reese is also making significant contributions to the WNBA and her team.

Despite the loss on Thursday, she achieved her sixth double-double in nine games, with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and two blocks. She's put together an impressive start to her time with the Dream, making history as the fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 points and 100 rebounds. Reese needed just her first nine games to achieve that milestone.

ESPN Insights announced her"immediate impact with the Dream" and the significant milestone in an X post on Thursday evening. In her career, she's scored over 1,000 points and, depending on her contributions in Atlanta this season, is on pace to achieve her 1,000th rebound. Reese is a two-time WNBA All-Star and is currently leading the league this season with her average of 11.3 rebounds per game.

Last month, she grabbed 16 rebounds in a game against the Dallas Wings, the most so far in her Dream tenure. Reese is fully capable of having 20-rebound games, which she did multiple times with the Chicago Sky. Her career high remains a 22-rebound game from August 2024 against the Las Vegas Aces. She previously starred for two seasons with the Chicago until things became tumultuous towards the end of last season.

Reese made controversial remarks calling out the team and her teammates, leading to a brief half-game suspension, and ultimately her trade to Atlanta this offseason. So far, the Dream has seemed an ideal landing spot for Reese, as they currently have the Eastern Conference's best record at 6-3 and remain at the top of the conference despite Thursday's loss.





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