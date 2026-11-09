Angel and the Badman Goes Digital After Box Office Underperformance

Angel and the Badman, starring Zachary Levi and Tommy Lee Jones, is now available for home rental after earning just $3.9 million against a $4 million budget in theaters.

The 2026 remake of Angel and the Badman is now available for digital rental following a theatrical run that fell short of financial expectations. This Western action-adventure film, directed by Julio Quintana, stars Zachary Levi and features Tommy Lee Jones in a supporting role. The movie transitioned to home viewing platforms after concluding its limited cinema engagement on October 9, 2026.

Financial Performance and Budget Details

Angel and the Badman earned a total of $3.9 million in global box office revenue, which remained below its production budget of $4 million. The film opened with $2.1 million in its first weekend before audiences began to dwindle significantly in subsequent weeks. By the third weekend of release, the number of screens showing the movie dropped sharply from 2,263 locations to just 104 theaters.

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This financial outcome mirrors the reception of the original 1947 version, which also struggled to achieve blockbuster status despite returning its budget. The 1947 film, which cost $1.3 million to produce, grossed $1.7 million during its original theatrical run. Although it made its budget back, the original was considered a box office bomb by industry standards at the time.

Critical Reception and Audience Scores

Professional critics gave the remake largely negative reviews, resulting in a 23% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This score is significantly lower than the 71% critic score held by the 1947 original. However, general audiences viewed the 2026 version more favorably, awarding it a 78% popcornmeter score compared to the original audience score of 67%.

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The story centers on Zachary Levi's character, Quirt Evans, a gunfighter who is injured and taken in by a religious family. He becomes entangled in a narrative of romance and redemption, forcing him to decide whether to abandon his criminal past. The official synopsis describes a wounded outlaw finding mercy and love, only to face threats from law enforcement and his violent history.

Creative Team and Production Background

Angel Studios distributed the 2026 remake, which was written by Jaime Hernandez, Kevin M. Townsend, and Christopher Tuffin. The project serves as a remake of the 1947 John Wayne classic, which was written and directed by James Edward Grant. The original 1947 film starred John Wayne, Gail Russell, Harry Carey, and Bruce Cabot.

Julio Quintana directed the 2026 version, which runs for 105 minutes and carries a PG-13 rating. Other cast members in the remake include Neal McDonough and Meg Fraser. The film was released in theaters on October 9, 2026, and has since moved to on-demand platforms for home consumption.

Comparisons to Previous Adaptations

The 2026 version is the third adaptation of the story, following a 1947 film and a 2009 Hallmark Channel television movie. The 2009 adaptation starred Lou Diamond Phillips, Luke Perry, and Deborah Kara Unger. It originally aired on television rather than receiving a wide theatrical release like the 1947 and 2026 versions.

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For viewers interested in watching earlier versions, the 1947 original is currently available to stream on Prime Video and Tubi in the United States. Angel and the Badman continues to generate interest among Western fans despite its mixed commercial and critical performance in theaters.