Angad Aulakh and Guy Kent discuss their black-and-white short film 'Universe', exploring isolation and cosmic wonder on a limited budget with star Guy Kent.

Director Angad Aulakh and producer Guy Kent have unveiled their latest collaborative project, a visually striking short film titled Universe that explores the vastness of space and the fragility of human isolation. Starring Guy Kent, the black-and-white production draws heavily on German Expressionism and retro-futurism to construct a unique visual language for its narrative.

The Core Concept Behind The Cosmic Narrative

The story centers on Guy Kent's character, who is sent to investigate a mysterious signal from deep space. An unforeseen accident leaves him as the sole survivor stranded without a way home, forcing him to confront growing doubts about the information provided by his superiors. The film prioritizes the emotional journey and visual wonder of space over traditional exposition.

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Aulakh likens the creative freedom of short films to haikus, contrasting them with the full-fledged novel structure of features. This approach allows the filmmakers to focus intensely on specific moments and emotions. They aimed to capture the excitement of wondering if humanity is alone in the universe and the profound nature of concepts that remain unasked.

Production Strategies And Technical Execution

Building a cosmic scale on a short-film budget required deliberate planning and a reliance on technology that has evolved significantly in recent years. Aulakh confirmed that the production did not use any artificial intelligence in the making of the film. The team leveraged past partnerships and pre-production work to create a built-in shorthand with the crew.

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Finding the right stage to build sets was crucial to making the project feasible. The collaborative history between Aulakh and Kent allowed them to prioritize quality while understanding the practical limits of their scope. This synergy enabled them to execute complex visual sequences without the financial resources typical of larger productions.

Performing Isolation And Existential Themes

Guy Kent carries the weight of the narrative as Freddie, an astronaut trained for crisis but faced with an existential problem he cannot solve. The discussion with Aulakh focused on how isolation is not shown but sat in, revealing what happens when distractions are removed. This dynamic is central to the film's exploration of finding oneself through solitude.

The characters internal journey mirrors the audience's potential reaction to encountering the unknown. Kent's performance emphasizes the hope that there is something greater, even if the answers remain unknowable. The film invites viewers to consider their own reactions to the vastness of the galaxy and the meaning found in mystery.

Challenges Of The Short Film Format

One of the biggest challenges was managing the runtime to fit festival acceptance criteria, which often cap short films at fifteen minutes. The filmmakers had to be strategic about the real estate available to them on screen. They avoided extending the film to thirty or forty minutes to prevent it from feeling like a truncated feature.

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The goal was to ensure audiences leave with a complete emotional experience rather than a sense of incompleteness. Aulakh remains interested in moving people through precise storytelling that respects the constraints of the format. The final product reflects a careful balance between artistic ambition and practical limitations.