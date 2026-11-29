Project Hail Mary author Andy Weir shares eight essential TV recommendations including Russian Doll and Death by Lightning, offering genuine praise for his favorite series.

Bestselling author Andy Weir has provided a curated list of eight television series for audiences to watch, drawing on his personal viewing preferences. This recommendation list arrives as Project Hail Mary continues its cultural dominance in 2026, with the story expanding from the pages of the bestselling novel to a major motion picture starring Ryan Gosling. The film is set for a special theatrical re-release in the second half of 2026, maintaining the momentum of the franchise.

Why Andy Weir's TV Recommendations Matter

Weir distinguishes his media suggestions from standard celebrity product endorsements. He explicitly stated on Twitter that he accepts no payment or favors for his opinions. This disclaimer ensures that every show he names represents a genuine appreciation for the content. Fans can trust these selections because they reflect his authentic taste rather than marketing agreements. The list includes genres beyond science fiction, showcasing a broad appetite for high-quality storytelling across different formats.

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Time Travel Drama Russian Doll on Netflix

Natasha Lyonne stars as Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll, a series available on Netflix that defies the time loop genre. Nadia dies repeatedly on her 36th birthday, trapped in an endless cycle that she attempts to break. Weir highlighted this show as a top priority for viewers who want a compelling mystery. The series combines clever sci-fi elements with sharp wit, earning universal praise despite its cancellation after only two seasons.

Historical Dramas Death By Lightning and Manhunt

On November 7, 2025, Weir grouped two historical miniseries together, dubbing them part of a Presidential Assassination Cinematic Universe. Death By Lightning airs on Netflix and explores the lives of President James A. Garfield and Charles Guiteau. Based on Destiny of the Republic by Candice Millard, the four episodes examine their collision in unexpected ways. Weir praised the miniseries for its incredible production value and smart writing. The series stands out as one of the best historical dramas of 2025.

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Apple TV+ Series Manhunt

Weir also recommended Manhunt, which streams on Apple TV+. The series adapts James L. Stanton's book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer. It follows Secretary of War Edwin Stanton as he pursues John Wilkes Booth. The show features Anthony Boyle in a critically acclaimed performance as Booth. While some critics were divided on the entertainment value, Weir found enough merit in the production to endorse it publicly.

Doctor Who and Classic Sci-Fi References

When comparing popular sci-fi franchises, Weir explicitly chooses Doctor Who over Star Trek or Star Wars. He has a deep history with the show, having written fan fiction called The Ramona Chronicles before becoming a published author. Weir has watched every available episode and has pitched himself as a potential writer for the series. He identifies Peter Davidson's Fifth Doctor as his favorite incarnation and cites City of Death as his favorite episode.

Breaking Bad Praise from Andy Weir

Weir also holds Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad in high regard for its intelligent problem-solving narratives. The show won 16 Emmys and centers on a chemistry teacher turned meth producer. Weir appreciated the resourceful nature of the protagonist, noting how the writer consistently creates plausible solutions to impossible situations. This narrative structure aligns closely with the themes Weir explores in his own science fiction work. These eight selections provide a diverse range of viewing options for fans seeking quality television.