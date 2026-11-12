Andy Weir Recommends Star Trek Streaming Series Over Film Reboot

Author Andy Weir argues Star Trek should restart as a streaming series rather than a film franchise, citing the show's rich legacy and exploration roots for future success.

Author and filmmaker Andy Weir has publicly criticized the current direction of the Star Trek franchise, advocating for a return to its foundational roots through a television series rather than a cinematic reboot. This commentary comes as Paramount Global navigates a significant restructuring of its streaming strategy following its merger with Skydance Media. The studio has announced the phase-out of the existing Star Trek streaming universe and appointed new leadership to oversee a fresh start for the iconic sci-fi property.

Weir Advocates For Television Format

Weir explicitly stated that his preferred method for revitalizing the brand involves launching a new series rather than jumping straight into the film industry. He suggested that a streaming show simply titled Star Trek would allow the creative team to build the narrative organically from the ground up. According to Weir, the project does not need to feature the USS Enterprise or rely on established legacy characters to succeed. Instead, he believes the franchise can thrive by introducing entirely new crews and vessels exploring uncharted territories.

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The author emphasized that Star Trek represents a rich genre filled with numerous compelling storylines that have yet to be fully explored on screen. By adopting this format, producers could replicate the feeling of discovery that defined the original vision. Weir proposed that a new series could focus on a different starship venturing into strange new worlds and encountering alien civilizations without the baggage of previous continuity errors.

Critique Of Recent Franchise Decisions

Weir's perspective is informed by a deep understanding of the franchise's history and its deviations from the original concept. He pointed to the 2009 Star Trek film as a benchmark for success, noting that it told a completely cool story while operating within the established universe. However, he criticized subsequent entries for attempting to distance themselves from the core identity of the series. He argued that these films adopted a political thriller style that strayed too far from the adventurous spirit that originally captivated audiences.

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The author believes that the franchise lost its way when it stopped being purely about exploration. He stated that recent iterations tried to be something else entirely, resulting in a diluted brand identity. Weir maintained that the success of the films relied on their connection to the underlying themes of curiosity and discovery, even when they experimented with different genres or narrative structures.

Context Of Paramount Global Restructuring

The timing of Weir's comments coincides with major shifts within Paramount Global. After years of mixed reception from fans regarding recent streaming shows, the company is attempting to recalibrate its approach. The decision to phase out the current streaming universe signals a desire to reset the brand after several seasons of content that polarized the fanbase. New executives have been tasked with rebooting the property with a focus on a whole new story.

This strategic pivot comes as Star Trek struggles to maintain its relevance in popular culture alongside other emerging technologies and sci-fi properties. While the franchise has seen high points, many long-time fans feel that recent projects have failed to capture the optimism and wonder of the original series. The merger with Skydance Media has accelerated these changes, leading to a clear mandate to redefine what Star Trek means for modern audiences.

Comparisons To Other Sci-Fi Successes

Weir's stance is particularly notable given his own success in the science fiction genre. His novels The Martian and Artemis have been adapted into blockbuster films that earned substantial box office revenue. These projects feature space explorers navigating disastrous survival situations while striving to help mankind, reflecting themes of problem-solving and resilience.

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As someone who has carved a lane for sci-fi thrillers, Weir understands the appeal of space exploration narratives. He recognizes that audiences are drawn to stories where characters face impossible odds in the cosmos. His recommendation for Star Trek leverages this understanding, suggesting that a return to simple, adventure-driven storytelling would resonate with both fans and new viewers. Weir believes that going back to the basics of a ship exploring the cosmos is the most effective path forward for the franchise.