Andy Weir Proposes Star Wars Era Shift to Avoid Redundant Galactic Conflict

Project Hail Mary author Andy Weir critiques new Star Wars wars and advocates for focusing on the Galactic Civil War's aftermath, citing Andor as the ideal model.

Bestselling science fiction author Andy Weir, known for Project Hail Mary and The Martian, has offered a strategic vision for the future of the Star Wars franchise. In a recent interview with SlashFilm, Weir identified a narrative flaw he sees in current Star Wars storytelling: the repetitive cycle of monumental galactic wars.

Weir argues that the franchise suffers when it rolls into a new monumental war immediately after resolving a previous one. He suggests that once the good guys win a monumental conflict, the audience expects that victory to remain stable rather than being undone by another immediate uprising.

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The Martian Author Suggests WWII Style Storytelling

Weir proposed that the franchise should treat the Galactic Civil War as established historical canon, similar to how World War II is treated in modern fiction. He believes there are still rich, untold stories about ordinary people living through that specific war, rather than focusing on new galaxy-wide conflicts.

He pointed out that even after World War II ended, creators produced compelling fictional narratives set during those years. Weir applies this same logic to Star Wars, suggesting that stories about the Rebellion and the Empire should focus on the human experience within that established timeline.

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Weir Praises Andor as the Ideal Star Wars Format

Weir confirmed that he is a significant fan of the Disney+ series Andor, which follows Cassian Andor's fight against the Galactic Empire in the five years leading up to Rogue One. He believes Andor represents the perfect tone and depth that Star Wars should aspire to emulate in its current phase.

Weir specifically praised Andor for being intellectual, extremely clever, and extraordinarily well-written. He noted that the show's complexity and character development required the television format to fully breathe, something he feels is difficult to achieve in a standard two-hour movie runtime.

Critique of Sequel Trilogy and Imperial Remnant Threats

Weir is not alone in criticizing the recent direction of Star Wars, particularly the sequel trilogy films and shows focusing on Grand Admiral Thrawn. Many fans argue that introducing threats to the New Republic after the destruction of the second Death Star feels unsatisfying and redundant.

This criticism extends to live-action shows that depict the Imperial Remnant threatening the wider galaxy. Weir's pitch aligns with a growing desire among audiences for stories that do not immediately reset the status quo after a major victory.

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Historical Precedents and Future Star Wars Slate

The concept of stories set after the original trilogy is not new, having been explored in Timothy Zahn's Heir to the Empire book trilogy. That Legends material features Thrawn returning from the Unknown Regions five years after Return of the Jedi to unite Empire remnants against the New Republic.

However, recent successful entries like Andor, Rogue One, and Star Wars Rebels are all set between the prequel and original trilogies. Weir's pitch suggests a need for stories set during the height of the Galactic Civil War, specifically after the destruction of the first Death Star, from perspectives other than Luke Skywalker or Leia Organa.

Despite this fan and author advocacy, current plans for the franchise do not seem to align with Weir's vision. Upcoming projects include the 2027 film Starfighter, which is set after The Rise of Skywalker, and Ahsoka season 2, which will focus on Thrawn against the New Republic.

Additionally, Maul - Shadow Lord season 2 is scheduled to explore the earlier part of the Empire's reign, long before the Galactic Civil War begins. This slate indicates that Lucasfilm is currently prioritizing different eras and characters over the specific narrative gap Weir has identified.