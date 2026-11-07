Andy Weir Presents Audible's Exoplanet Sci-Fi Series Created by Benjamin Percy

Andy Weir curates Audible's new Exoplanet audio drama, written by Benjamin Percy and starring Anthony Mackie, Ariana DeBose, and John Leguizamo for its November 5 release.

Bestselling author Andy Weir is expanding his creative footprint by presenting Audible's new sci-fi audio drama titled Exoplanet. This project marks the launch of a curated series where Weir selects high-quality stories from other creators to produce under his name. The announcement was accompanied by interviews with the show's primary creative forces and cast members ahead of its scheduled premiere.

Andy Weir Curates Stories for New Series

Weir explained that Audible approached him with the concept of an ongoing anthology presented by him rather than waiting for him to write new material. He emphasized that his role is purely editorial and production-based, rejecting all pitches except the one from writer Benjamin Percy. Weir stated that if his name is attached to a project, it must meet his high standards for quality. He viewed the selection process as having the luxury of finding a pre-existing great story rather than inventing one himself.

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Exoplanet was created by comic book veteran Benjamin Percy, who wrote the seven-episode series. Weir clarified that he did not co-author the work. His involvement is limited to giving notes on drafts, acting as a producer rather than a writer. Percy acknowledged Weir's influence, noting that he never would have started the project without Weir's encouragement to write a story that fit the author's established brand.

Exoplanet Plot and Science Details Explained

The narrative follows three astronauts from the starship Wild Blue Yonder who are separated by a quantum anomaly. Each character is stranded on a different alien exoplanet, with their arrivals occurring five hundred years apart from one another. This time-bending mechanism forces them into a solitary fight for survival against unknown threats on their respective worlds.

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Anthony Mackie stars as Jeff Shaw, the Chief Engineer who is desperate to return home to his daughter. Ariana DeBose plays First Officer Becca Bang, and John Leguizamo portrays Science Officer Logan Bowers. Each character is accompanied by an AI virtual assistant throughout their ordeal. Ray Porter voices Shaw's assistant, Aida Osman voices Becca's assistant, and Cherry Jones provides the voice for Bowers' assistant.

Weir and Percy Collaborate on Creative Process

The collaboration between Weir and Percy involves a dynamic similar to both film production and book editing. Percy submits drafts of the episodes, after which Weir provides feedback. Percy can either implement the suggested changes or argue that the original story beats are intentional. Weir described this process as collaborative creation, where he acts as a sounding board for the writer's ideas.

Weir noted that he prefers to offer solutions when giving notes rather than just criticizing. He explained that his suggestions are often meant to get the creative ball rolling, even if they are initially viewed as bad ideas. Percy confirmed that Weir's feedback was consistently accurate and easy to incorporate. Percy praised Weir's ability to provide clear answers for plot points, character notes, and scientific accuracy.

Future Exoplanet Potential and Release Date

The series is set to premiere on Audible on November 5. Percy indicated that the world-building for the show was extensive, with lore, geography, and alien technology mythos hashed out in advance. He mentioned that some improvisation occurred during the scripting phase to enhance the final product. Percy left the door open for future stories within the Exoplanet universe, noting that the short series provided a deep dive into the alien environment.

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Weir emphasized the importance of giving proper credit to the actual writer of the work. He wants the audience to recognize that Exoplanet is Benjamin Percy's creation. The marketing may highlight Weir's name, but the writing credit belongs entirely to Percy. This distinction is important to Weir, who wants to support other storytellers while leveraging his platform to bring their work to a wider audience. The success of this initial series could pave the way for more curated projects under the Andy Weir Presents banner.