Andy Weir Confirms Next Novel Is Standalone, Hints at Project Hail Mary Sequel

Author Andy Weir reveals his current manuscript is a standalone novel, but remains open to a Project Hail Mary sequel only if the story idea is strong enough for fans and film.

Andy Weir is currently focused on completing a new standalone novel, though he has expressed openness to a future sequel of his hit story Project Hail Mary. The author recently clarified that his immediate priority is finishing his current manuscript, which he estimates will take about a year to reach publication. Despite this current focus, Weir has indicated that he is not opposed to returning to the universe of Project Hail Mary if a compelling narrative concept emerges.

Current Manuscript Progress and Timeline

Speaking to Screen Rant in October 2026, Andy Weir provided a detailed update on the status of his latest literary project. The writer noted that he has already crossed the 95,000-word milestone for the first draft of this new book. He described his current position as being well into the third act of the story, approaching the final conclusion of the manuscript. Weir emphasized that this is still an early stage of development and that the work is far from complete.

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The author outlined the rigorous process that lies ahead before the book reaches readers. After submitting the first draft to his editor, Weir anticipates receiving editorial feedback. He humorously described the subsequent phase as spending three days crying and questioning his decision to become an author. Once the revision process is complete, which involves multiple rounds of feedback and rewriting, the book should be available on shelves within approximately a year.

Author's Stance on Sequels and Creative Integrity

Andy Weir has significantly shifted his perspective on writing sequels since the early days of his career. During an interview with Slashfilm, the author explained that he previously avoided sequels entirely. However, he is now willing to consider a Project Hail Mary sequel if the idea meets a high standard of quality. Weir stated that he would rather not produce a sequel at all than create a middling one that does not do justice to the original story.

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The writer emphasized that he will not force a sequel into existence merely to capitalize on the film's success. He rejected the notion that he needs to rush a sequel idea because actor Ryan Gosling or the production team might lose interest in the franchise over time. Instead, Weir plans to wait until he develops a genuinely cool and innovative concept for a follow-up story. If such an idea materializes, he intends to workshop it thoroughly before beginning the writing process.

Cinematic Details and Future Plot Directions

The production team behind the Project Hail Mary film has expressed curiosity about the future of the alien character Rocky. Director Christopher Miller and producer Phil Lord have suggested that a sequel could explore Rocky's return to his home planet after being away for an extended period. They noted that the alien would need to readjust to his environment and culture, providing a natural narrative hook for a follow-up story.

Andy Weir has hinted that any potential sequel might diverge significantly from the expectations of the film crew. The author revealed that he kept a crucial plot point secret from the production team during the making of the first movie. When Phil Lord asked about the fate of the other two astronauts, Weir confirmed that he knew the answer but deliberately withheld it for potential sequel materials. This decision suggests that the backstory of the mission may reveal unexpected twists in future installments.

Adaptation Background and Production Status

The film adaptation of Project Hail Mary features a prominent creative team including directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord. The screenplay was co-written by Drew Goddard and Andy Weir, ensuring the story stays true to the source material. The production includes high-profile talent such as Ryan Gosling in the lead role, along with producers Aditya Sood and Amy Pascal.

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Andy Weir's journey to becoming a bestselling author began with his previous work, The Martian. That book started as a serial on his website and gained such popularity that it attracted a literary agent. He followed this success with Artemis, for which the film rights were secured six months before publication. Although the Artemis movie has not yet been released, the success of Project Hail Mary has generated significant excitement for future projects in his sci-fi repertoire.