Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the 1980s English new wave band Duran Duran, has died at age 65 following a battle with prostate cancer.

Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the 1980s English new wave band Duran Duran — whose huge pop hits included"Hungry Like the Wolf,""The Reflex" and"Rio" — and who were inextricably linked to the launch of MTV, has died.

He was 65. Taylor died following a"courageous battle with prostate cancer," his family and the band said in a joint statement"To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather," his family said.

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Virginia Turbett/Redferns via Getty Imagesinto the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, Taylor revealed that he had been battling Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer for several years and was unable to attend.