Andy Taylor, longtime Duran Duran guitarist, dies at 65 following battle with prostate cancer
Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the 1980s English new wave band Duran Duran, has died at age 65 following a battle with prostate cancer.
Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the 1980s English new wave band Duran Duran — whose huge pop hits included"Hungry Like the Wolf,""The Reflex" and"Rio" — and who were inextricably linked to the launch of MTV, has died.
He was 65. Taylor died following a"courageous battle with prostate cancer," his family and the band said in a joint statement"To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather," his family said.
Virginia Turbett/Redferns via Getty Imagesinto the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, Taylor revealed that he had been battling Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer for several years and was unable to attend.
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