Andy Taylor, the original Duran Duran guitarist behind hits like Rio and Hungry Like the Wolf, died peacefully at home on Monday after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 65.

Andy Taylor, the guitarist whose riffs drove Duran Duran's biggest hits, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

He was 65. His death was confirmed by Fox News Digital and announced in a joint statement from his family and former bandmates.

Also read Andy Taylor, Duran Duran Guitarist, Dies at 65 After ‘Courageous Battle’ with Prostate Cancer

"To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather," his wife, Tracey, said on behalf of the family. "He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.

" Duran Duran paid tribute to their founding guitarist in a statement on the band's website. "Andy was there at the very beginning of our story," the band said. "From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. " Lead singer Simon Le Bon also honored his former bandmate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There's a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart," Le Bon wrote. The band credited Taylor's playing with driving the songs that took them around the world, praising a dry wit matched only by his unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook that kept the group grounded and gave it its edge. Taylor was one of the original five members of the British new wave group.

Duran Duran Global Stardom and Departure

He played on Duran Duran's first three albums, which launched the band into global stardom and made its members hair-gelled heartthrobs, before leaving during the recording of their fourth album. The well-known songs he played on include Rio and Hungry Like the Wolf.

"Andy was a much more versatile musician than we were," bassist John Taylor, no relation, said in Annie Zaleski's 2021 book Rio. The other four band members shared a love of David Bowie and British glam rock, while the guitarist was a huge AC/DC fan, which "brought a rock edge to the band," drummer Roger Taylor, also no relation, told Zaleski.

"I don't know if we would have made it in America without that, actually. " In July 1985, Duran Duran was one of the main attractions at the Live Aid benefit concert, then took a break from performing and recording. Andy and John formed the Power Station with British pop singer Robert Palmer and Chic drummer Tony Thompson.

They had two significant hits, the funk-rock strutter Some Like It Hot and a T. Rex cover, Get It On, both of which hit the U.S. Top 10. Although the Duran sabbatical was meant to be short-term, the original five members did not play live together again until the summer of 2003. Thanks to the success of Duran Duran and the Power Station, Taylor secured a $2-million recording deal for a solo album.

Andy Taylor Solo Career and Albums

His first single, Take It Easy, from the American Anthem soundtrack, reached No. 24 in 1986 and was his only solo disc to crack the Top 40. He and Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones co-wrote most of the songs and shared production on Thunder, released the next year. In 1990, he released Dangerous, an album of covers including Live Wire by his beloved AC/DC.

Drummer Roger Taylor left Duran Duran around the same time as Andy, and bassist John Taylor departed in 1997. Three years later, they announced on their website a reunion of the original quintet, at which point, after having been derided for much of their career, they began receiving lifetime achievement awards.

The reunited band released Astronaut in 2004 and was working on another album, the unreleased Reportage, when Andy quit for the second time, citing dissatisfaction with the band's slow recording progress and internecine conflicts for control of the group's music. Taylor was due to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, 2022, along with the rest of the band.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But at the ceremony, Le Bon read a letter from Taylor, who announced that he had Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer and would be unable to travel to Los Angeles from his home in Ibiza. In the letter, Taylor revealed that he had been diagnosed in 2018 with the cancer.

Taylor Cancer Diagnosis and Hall of Fame

"Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure," he wrote. His health had been OK, he added, "until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries" by traveling to America.

"It's absolutely devastating news to find out that a colleague, no, not a colleague, a mate, a friend, one of our family, is not going to be around for very long," Le Bon announced from the Microsoft Theater stage. "We love Andy dearly. " Andrew Arthur Taylor was born Feb. 16, 1961, to Ronnie, a carpentry foreman, and Blanche, who augmented the family's income by working as a waitress.

He and a younger brother, also named Ronnie, grew up on the northeast coast of England in a small fishing village called Cullercoats, not far from Newcastle. The family lived in nearly Victorian circumstances, three generations in the same house, with an outdoor toilet situated near a coal bunker. When Andy was 11, he came home from school one afternoon and discovered that his mother had taken all her possessions and left the family without leaving a note.

He did not hear from her for five months and never reestablished an ongoing relationship with her.

"I somehow managed to find this funny little Off switch that allowed me to cope," he wrote in Wild Boy: My Life in Duran Duran, his 2008 memoir. He began playing guitar at age 5, encouraged by his dad, who played harmonica at family get-togethers, and was playing professionally by the time he was 13. School was boring compared to being in a band, and he eventually dropped out.

"If you ever get the chance, leave this place," a grandmother had urged him, and soon he was in a band that played U.S. military bases across Germany. In the weekly music newspaper Melody Maker, he spied an ad for a live-wire guitarist and went to Birmingham to audition for Duran Duran.