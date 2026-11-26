Music industry tributes pour in for Andy Taylor, the pioneering guitarist of Duran Duran and The Power Station, who has passed away after a legendary career defined by innovative rock and pop contributions.

Andy Taylor, the British guitarist whose explosive playing helped define the sound of 1980s pop and rock, has died at the age of 65. His passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from a generation of musicians who witnessed his impact firsthand on the global stage. As a founding member of the new wave icons Duran Duran and the funk-rock supergroup The Power Station, Taylor carved out a unique identity during a golden era for electric guitarists that featured shredding solos and innovative techniques.

Billboard has highlighted some impressive, but overlooked moments from Taylor's Hall of Fame career following the announcement of his death. The publication emphasized that even the slickest commercial pop songs had destructive guitar solos during his time, a type of artistry that seems to be lost to this generation and last. Taylor stood tall in a competitive field that included Eddie Van Halen, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, and The Edge.

Also read Andy Taylor, Duran Duran Guitarist, Dies at 65 After ‘Courageous Battle’ with Prostate Cancer

Taylor joined Duran Duran in its early years, contributing to hits like the 1984 album Rio. His tenure with the band saw them achieve significant commercial success, including the 1985 James Bond theme A View To A Kill, which became a U.S. No. 1 single. The album Seven and The Ragged Tiger gave them their first U.K. No. 1 album, and its opening track, The Reflex, gave them a first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the band's internal splits after that release, Taylor formed The Power Station with John Taylor, Robert Palmer, and Tony Thompson. This move allowed his guitar skills to flourish in a funk-rock setting, where he was unleashed creatively. The group delivered standout performances on tracks like Some Like It Hot and Murderess, showcasing his mad skills and finger tapping abilities.

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He even performed Murderess at the Philadelphia leg of Live Aid in 1985 with Michael Des Barres on vocals when Robert Palmer dropped out. His guitar work during these sessions was recorded in the control room at the Power Station studio in New York City to capture an almost-live atmosphere. Producer Bernard Edwards listened closely to the process, noting that Taylor was a lead guitarist with a fire that matched his personality.

During his time with The Power Station, Taylor also contributed to the Duran Duran album Notorious in 1986 before departing the band. He returned to the group fifteen years later with original drummer Roger Taylor to reunite the Fab Five. This reunion allowed the band to continue performing and recording, eventually leading to their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Taylor was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Duran Duran, though he was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness. The band read a letter from him during the induction, acknowledging his contributions to their historic achievements. His time with Duran Duran included international tours and a 1984 tour documentary that captured the band on the road, as well as the album closer The Chauffeur.

Beyond his primary bands, Taylor enjoyed a prolific solo career and served as a serial collaborator for other major artists. His debut solo single Take It Easy appeared on the soundtrack for the 1986 feature film American Anthem, allowing him to try vocal duties for the first time. His full solo album Thunder followed in 1987, showcasing a different side of his musical talent.

He played guitar parts on Robert Palmer's 1986 hit Addicted to Love and worked with Rod Stewart, the Almighty, Love and Money, Tina Arena, Then Jerico, and Belinda Carlisle. Belinda Carlisle praised Taylor on social media, calling him a genius who played the guitar solo in MAD ABOUT YOU and appeared in the video. She thanked him for the music and joy he brought to the world, hoping he is feeling the love.

Carlisle noted that he made special appearances onstage for some of her first solo shows, highlighting his generosity as a musician. She described him as a talent that will live on forever, sending Godspeed to his memory. Her tribute reflected the widespread respect he commanded among his peers in the music industry.

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Outside of music, Taylor operated Rio, also known as Rio Bar, a wine bar and restaurant in Whitley Bay, England. Named after the band's hit sophomore album, the venue became the site of a famous incident in 1985 when a vandal smashed the piranha tank. The incident spilled hundreds of gallons of water and let loose carnivorous occupants, though the spot ultimately changed hands after the event.

Taylor was remembered as a roguish rockstar with fast hands and itchy feet who did not follow trends but had many followers. His autobiography from 2008 even carried the title Wild Boy. Because of his breakthrough with Duran Duran, a band that drew a mystifying flood of hate from critics of the time, his talents were often overlooked despite his significant contributions.

The news of his death marks the end of an era for guitar enthusiasts who valued his technical prowess and creative freedom. From his early days with Duran Duran to his work with The Power Station and his solo endeavors, Taylor left an indelible mark on popular music. His legacy continues to inspire new generations of musicians to experiment with sound and style.

Tributes have poured in from across the industry, recognizing his role in shaping the sonic landscape of the 1980s. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction served as a formal acknowledgment of his importance, even if he could not be present to receive the honor in person. His letter during the ceremony emphasized the collective nature of the band's success.

As the music community mourns the loss of Andy Taylor, they also celebrate the joy and innovation he brought to the world. His work with Duran Duran and The Power Station remains a testament to the power of collaborative creativity and technical skill. Fans and musicians alike are reflecting on his impact and the unique sound he helped create during a transformative period in rock history.