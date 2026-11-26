Duran Duran co-founder Andy Taylor has passed away at 68 following a battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Tributes pour in from bandmates and family.

Andy Taylor, the original guitarist and founding member of the iconic new wave band Duran Duran, has died at the age of 68. The band announced that Taylor passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 23, surrounded by his family. His death marks the end of an era for one of the most influential rock groups of the 1980s.

Life And Career Of Andy Taylor

Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980, becoming part of the classic lineup known as the Fab Five alongside singer Simon Le Bon. He was instrumental in shaping the band's sound, bringing a distinctive guitar style that drove their early hits. Alongside his bandmates, Taylor helped Duran Duran sell more than 100 million records worldwide. The group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1993 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Also read Andy Taylor, Duran Duran Guitarist, Dies at 65 After ‘Courageous Battle’ with Prostate Cancer

Before joining Duran Duran, Taylor was part of a supergroup called the Power Station, formed in 1984. The Power Station scored U.S. Top 10 hits with their song Some Like It Hot and a cover of T. Rex's Get It On. Taylor left Duran Duran originally in 1986 but later returned for a five-year reunion stint between 2001 and 2006, rejoining the active lineup of the band.

Family Statements And Personal Life

Taylor's wife, Tracey Taylor, released a heartfelt statement on Monday describing him as the rock of their family. She mentioned that Andy married Tracey on the Sunset Strip in 1982, and they remained married until his death. Together, they welcomed four children: Georgina, Isabella, Bethany, and Andrew. Tracey noted that while the world saw a brilliant guitarist, her husband was a loving dad and the proudest grandfather.

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Tracey emphasized that family always came first for Andy, regardless of how far his music career took him. She stated that nothing made him happier than having his family all together. Taylor faced the last few years with courage and determination after being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Simon Le Bon announced during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2022 that Andy was unable to attend the event due to this diagnosis.

Tributes From Duran Duran Bandmates

Bandmate Nick Rhodes, the bassist, shared a deeply personal tribute, noting that Andy never really left them and was always there in the shadows keeping an eye out. Rhodes, now 64, hailed Andy's guitar playing as being sharp as a razor and blunt as a stone. He recalled how the talented musician arrived on a train from Cullercoats to knock them into shape and help them grow into the burgeoning version of Duran Duran that took on the world within a year or two of his arrival.

Simon Le Bon, the lead singer and frontman of Duran Duran, also shared a fond memory of the blond bombshell firebrand teenager he met in 1980. Le Bon wrote that there is a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in his heart that will never close up. He focused on Andy's musicianship, describing him as a demon and a killer riff-merchant, melodist, and six string textualist. Le Bon added that he would miss and love him for all his days.

The news of Andy Taylor's passing has drawn condolences from fans and peers alike. His legacy includes not only his work with Duran Duran but also his contributions to the broader rock and new wave scene. The band's continued success and Hall of Fame induction highlight the significant impact he had on the music industry during his time with them.