Andy Taylor, the guitarist for Duran Duran, died on Monday at his home surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer. He was 65 and had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in 2018.

Andy Taylor, the guitarist for Duran Duran, died on Monday at his home surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer.

He was 65. His death was confirmed by a statement from Duran Duran and a tribute from his wife Tracey. Taylor was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer in 2018 and had opted out of appearing at the group's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, citing a decline in his health.

Also read Red Sox 2013 Champ Calls for Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida Deals

Tracey Taylor said on behalf of their family, To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.

Duran Duran said Taylor faced his cancer diagnosis with remarkable courage, honesty and grace. A spokesperson for the band added, Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed. Taylor, a Northumberland native, was 19 when he spotted an April 1980 Melody Maker classified ad seeking a Live Wire Guitarist.

Andy Taylor Joins Duran Duran Band

He had been seeking new opportunities after successfully touring British army bases in Europe with cover bands. In his 2008 autobiography Wild Boy, he cited Mick Ronson of the Spiders From Mars and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols as musical influences. After a successful audition, he became a member of the quintet, which became a popular fixture at the Birmingham club the Rum Runner. Duran Duran had been in existence for two years in Birmingham when Taylor joined.

The band consisting of three Taylors (Andy, John Taylor and Roger Taylor, who were not related) and Nick Rhodes signed with EMI Records in December 1980. After only eight months with Taylor in the lineup, the act was signed by EMI. Sporting extravagant coiffs and makeup, the band was lumped in with Britain's New Romantic movement of the early '80s.

Duran Duran Achieves Massive Chart Success

Duran Duran became a nearly instant success in the U.K. Its third single Girls on Film (No. 5) helped push its self-titled debut album to No. 3. The 1982 follow-up album Rio spawned the hits Hungry Like the Wolf (No. 5) and the eponymous single (No. 9). Its first No. 1 single Is There Something I Should Know was issued in 1983. Planet Earth was the debut single and hit number one in Australia.

The band soon went on a world tour that covered Japan, Europe and America. The band was among the first beneficiaries of Stateside exposure on MTV, the then-new cable network that broke through with wall-to-wall airing of videos. Their lavish clips, handsomely directed by former 10cc members Kevin Godley and Lol Creme and the prolific Russell Mulcahy, captured eyes with lush cinematography, scantily clad models and expensive location shoots in exotic locales like Sri Lanka and Antigua.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three Duran Duran singles reached the U.S. top five in 1982-83. Taylor noted in his memoir that those videos often found the band members risking life and limb: They were enormous fun to make - even if it nearly killed us at times. I'm not joking! Several of us risked being drowned, we narrowly escaped being trampled by a crazed elephant, and we were forced to flee one shoot after being threatened by four thousand angry monks.

Unsurprisingly, Duran Duran's only Grammy Awards, both presented in 1986, were for best short form music video and (for Duran Duran, a compilation of their first 12 clips) best long form music video. By 1983, the act was big enough in England to headline a London charity benefit attended by Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who told its members, I don't need any introductions to these boys. I know exactly who they are.

Band Struggles With Debauchery and Fame

Their album of that year, Seven and the Ragged Tiger, shot to No. 1 in the U.K. and No. 8 in the U.S. However, by 1984, when the singles The Reflex and The Wild Boys reached No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in both the U.K. and the U.S. (thanks in no small part to the participation of Chic cofounder and David Bowie/Madonna producer Nile Rodgers), the band's hard-partying, notoriously debauched lifestyle was beginning to shred their reputation. A story in the Fleet Street tabloid the Sun detailed stories of extreme cocaine abuse - later verified by Taylor, who, with bassist John Taylor, was the drug's most enthusiastic user.

Additional turmoil came into the guitarist's life that year after his wife Tracey suffered a postpartum psychotic episode following the birth of their son Andrew. Wrung out from a grueling recording and touring schedule and increasingly debilitated by their drug habits, Andy and John Taylor made a lateral move into a new quartet, the Power Station, which also featured British R&B singer Robert Palmer and Chic's drummer Tony Thompson.

Produced by Thompson's bandmate Bernard Edwards, its self-titled 1985 debut reached No. 6 in the U.S. and No. 12 in the U.K. A long-delayed 1996 sequel, with Edwards standing in on bass for John Taylor, then in rehab, failed to chart. Taylor spent his early career with Duran Duran playing in the Rum Runner, a club in Birmingham, and had many drunken nights with his bandmates before eventually doing gigs all over the country and the world.

He was involved in many of the band's top hits including Hungry Like the Wolf and Rio. When filming for Rio, Taylor was involved in various adventures. He is survived by his wife Tracey and their family.