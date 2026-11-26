Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has died at age 65 following a battle with prostate cancer. Bandmates Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor lead heartfelt tributes.

Andy Taylor, the pioneering guitarist who co-wrote several of Duran Duran's biggest hits, died on Monday at the age of 65. The musician passed away surrounded by his family after a long battle with prostate cancer, confirming the end of an era for one of the most influential new wave bands in history.

His former bandmates in Duran Duran, including Roger Taylor and Simon Le Bon, led the tributes to their colleague. The band issued a statement confirming his death and honoring his memory as a foundational member of the group that dominated the 1980s music scene.

Also read Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Remembered After Death at 65

Roger Taylor and Simon Le Bon Pay Tribute

Roger Taylor, the band's drummer, paid his respects to the other Andy Taylor, describing him as the bandmate who was not related but would forever be considered a brother. He referred to Andy as a Geordie Genius and stated that the sadness of his loss cuts extremely deep. Andy was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2018, a struggle that he faced with what the band described as remarkable courage, honesty, and grace.

Lead vocalist Simon Le Bon also shared his grief, noting that there was a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in his heart that would never close up. Le Bon recalled wonderful, hilarious, and tragic memories of their time together, including nights on tour, sessions in the studio, and early mornings in their flat on Caroline Road in Balsall Heath. He emphasized that Andy was always in love with his family, which remained the most important thing in his life.

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Hit Songs and Career Achievements

Andy Taylor was a central figure in Duran Duran's initial success, co-writing top hits such as Hungry Like The Wolf, Rio, and Girls on Film. He was also involved in the creation of Planet Earth, the band's debut single that hit number one in Australia. The band subsequently embarked on a world tour that covered Japan, Europe, and America, cementing their global status.

A major hit for the group was A View to a Kill, which became the only theme tune from a James Bond movie to reach number one in America. This song served as the last track the band released before their initial split in 1986, marking the end of their first major era. Andy's guitar work was integral to the sound that defined the new wave and pop-rock genres during the 1980s.

Bio and Early Life Details

Andy Taylor was born on February 16, 1961, at Tynemouth Jubilee Infirmary in Newcastle to parents Ronnie and Blanche Taylor. He grew up in the seaside fishing village of Cullercoats. In his autobiography, Wild Boy: My Life in Duran Duran, Taylor recalled his first memory was standing on a beer crate in an arcade at age five, playing pinball. Music was in his genes and featured heavily in his childhood.

His guitar talent was unlocked when he found an instrument hidden in a cupboard by his father. This led to him quickly learning to play and performing with local bands. His early career with Duran Duran included playing at the Rum Runner, a club in Birmingham. He shared many drunken nights with his bandmates before eventually doing gigs all over the country and the world.

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Health Struggles and Band Dynamics

Taylor's journey with Duran Duran was not without its challenges. In his autobiography, he wrote that the booze, drugs, and carnage surrounding his life in the band became too much. He met his wife, Tracey Wilson, in Paris the year after the band's first album came out. She initially was not interested in him, but he eventually won her over. She became his rock during his chaotic lifestyle.

He proposed to her at 3am on his 21st birthday, and they married in 1982. The couple went on to have four children. Taylor's health issues began to surface publicly in 2018 when he was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer. He opted out of appearing at the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, citing a decline in his health.

Legacy and Band History

Taylor was involved in an incident on a boat that features in the Rio music video, where he was pushed into the sea by John Taylor. Duran Duran brought Andy a new pace of life, attracting a lot of female attention at his gigs. The band sold more than 100 million records over the years, even with frequent splits. They played for Live Aid, and Taylor quit in 1986, but it was not goodbye forever.

In 2001, Taylor rejoined the band and enjoyed a series of successful concerts with them. They released the album Astronaut in 2004. Taylor then left again in 2006. Despite media reporting tension in the band, Taylor revealed in an interview with Classic Pop magazine that he left because he did not agree with collaborating with other artists. Nick Rhodes and John Taylor also shared individual tributes, describing him as a demon and a live wire.