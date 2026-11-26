Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has died from prostate cancer at age 65. Bandmates Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor pay emotional tributes to the musician who co-wrote global hits like Hungry Like the Wolf and Rio.

Andy Taylor, the original guitarist and co-writer for the British new wave band Duran Duran, died on Monday at the age of 65. The musician passed away surrounded by his family after a long battle with stage-four prostate cancer, a diagnosis he received in 2018. His death was confirmed by the band via an official statement that praised his courage and honesty.

Tributes From Duran Duran Bandmates

Lead vocalist Simon Le Bon expressed profound grief, describing a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in his heart that will never close up. Le Bon recalled wonderful and hilarious memories of their time together in the studio and on tour. He emphasized that Taylor loved his family above all else. Drummer Roger Taylor paid tribute to his bandmate as a Geordie Genius and a brother who was not related by blood. He stated that the sadness cuts extremely deep for the remaining members. Keyboard player Nick Rhodes and bassist John Taylor also shared individual messages. John Taylor described Andy as a live wire and a demon on stage. They recalled his energetic presence during their early days playing in Birmingham clubs.

Also read Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor Dies at 65, Archivist Andrew Golub Shares Final Tribute

Career Highlights and Major Hits

Andy Taylor co-wrote several of Duran Duran's most iconic songs during his tenure with the group. His compositions include the global hits Hungry Like the Wolf and Rio. The band released Planet Earth as their debut single, which reached number one in Australia. They soon embarked on a world tour covering Japan, Europe, and America. A View to a Kill became the only James Bond movie theme tune to reach number one in America. This track was the last song released by the original lineup before the band split in 1986. The band sold more than 100 million records throughout their career despite frequent separations and reunions.

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Personal Life and Health Challenges

Andy Taylor was born on February 16, 1961, at Tynemouth Jubilee Infirmary in Newcastle. He grew up in the seaside fishing village of Cullercoats. His father introduced him to the guitar, which he found hidden in a cupboard. Taylor met his wife, Tracey Wilson, in Paris after the band's first album release. They married in 1982 and had four children together. He struggled with substance abuse during his time with Duran Duran. He quit the band in 1986 due to the chaos surrounding his lifestyle. He rejoined in 2001 but left again in 2006. He cited disagreements over collaborating with other artists as his reason for leaving. His health declined significantly in later years. He missed the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022. The band stated he faced his cancer diagnosis with remarkable grace.