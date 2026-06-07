Andy Stankiewicz Sounds Off on USC's Performance in Loss to North Carolina

The USC Trojans baseball team received an extended stay in Chapel Hill. But for the wrong reason, as they took the Game 2 loss to North Carolina 4-0, which now

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The USC Trojans celebrate USC Trojans catcher Andrew Lamb during the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn ImagesGame 2 loss to North Carolina 4-0raved about the grit of USC during Game 1 between the two teams, especially after erasing the 5-1 deficit to defeat the Tar Heels. But he dropped a much different tone following this loss to UNC. May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium.

| Troy Wayrynen-Imagn ImagesAll which led to this big statement from Stankiewicz after taking the disappointing loss:Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC infielder Dean Carpentier and teammates celebrate his grand slam against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images The coach watched Colin Hynek set the tone for North Carolina in ripping a solo home run against his No. 2 ace pitcher, Grant Govel.

Then, later watched Erik Paulsen blast a three-run homer to help swing the game in favor of North Carolina.

"I thought we did a really good job of minimizing what could have been some big innings," Stankiewicz said. "I think that's what we talk about a lot. The fact that we had some traffic , but we made some good pitches. We made a good ground ball double play to Kevin at third base to first.

We pitched well enough to keep ourselves close.

" Still, Stankiewicz saw two of his own mound options surrender a home run. Reliever Sax Matson allowed the three-run Paulsen blast during the sixth inning. He acknowledged the better pitcher was UNC's Jason DeCaro.

"Again, at the end of the day, it was just al about DeCaro," Stankiewicz said. "Just couldn't get to him. "Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the seventh inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images Stankiewicz already turned to No. 1 pitcher Mason Edwards to start the Chapel Hill Regional.

His No. 2 ace Govel accepted the loss on the hill after allowing five hits, one run and the early homer. Andrew Johnson also saw extensive action, but in Game 1, which USC won. The latter could rise as the potential starter in the winner-take-all matchup. Stankiewicz addressed that possibility.

"We're not sure," the coach began. "But it'll be everybody. We can't go too long with too many. But tomorrow is going to be one of those where we get everybody ready to roll.

" That could mean Diego Valzaquez could see time on the hill too, as he's yet to throw against the Tar Heels. Stankiewicz rolled with six different pitchers in the Game 2 loss, including Sax Matson, Rohan Kasanagottu and Henry Chabot. But sounds like Stankiewicz needs all of his bullpen ready to save USC's season. Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI.

He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times.

He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.





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