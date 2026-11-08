Andy Serkis Says He Was ‘Evangelical’ About Performance Capture After Playing Gollum in ‘Lord of the Rings’ but Now Accepts It’s ‘Misunderstood’: ‘If You Get It? Great’

Andy Serkis is reflecting on the technology that helps him play Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” franchise.

Andy Serkis Says He Was ‘Evangelical’ About Performance Capture After Playing Gollum in ‘Lord of the Rings’ but Now Accepts It’s ‘Misunderstood’: ‘If You Get It?

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I’ve talked for hours about how performance capture is acting and watched eyes glaze over, but life’s too short. I calmed down. Now I just think, ‘If you get it? Great,’” he said.

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“Performances like Gollum are authored by an actor in the same way a prosthetics team engineered John Hurt in ‘The Elephant Man. ’ But, for some reason, a performance underneath a physical mask is more understandable to some than this, which is a digital mask.

” In May, “Lord of the Rings” filmmaker Peter Jackson weighed in on the motion-capture conversation, saying the mounting debate over“A lot of the current environment, everyone’s so worried about AI … I don’t think a Gollum-type character or a generated character has any hope for winning any awards,” he said at the time.

“Which is a bit unfair, especially in the Andy Serkis case where it’s not an AI-generated performance. It’s a human-generated performance 100% of the way. ” Serkis returns as the character for “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,” which he is also directing. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

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