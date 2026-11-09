Andy Serkis Directs and Stars in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Andy Serkis returns as director and performer for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, filming now for a December 2027 release. He discusses the intense psychological toll of reprising the role after 26 years.

Andy Serkis has officially stepped back into the realm of Middle-earth to helm a new cinematic project titled The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Filming is currently underway for this fresh endeavor, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters in December 2027. For this specific production, Serkis is assuming a dual responsibility, serving as both the director and the performer portraying the iconic character Gollum.

The Dual Role of Director and Performer

Serkis described his return to the franchise as an exciting opportunity to explore new dimensions of the role he has inhabited for more than two decades. The actor admitted that living with the character for such a long period has created a complex psychological dynamic. He noted that the character is unlikely to disappear from his life soon, describing the relationship as one where he both loves and hates the persona.

Also read Andy Serkis Says He Was ‘Evangelical’ About Performance Capture After Playing Gollum in ‘Lord of the Rings’ but Now Accepts It’s ‘Misunderstood’: ‘If You Get It? Great’

The experience of returning to a role he first began playing 26 years ago has been described by Serkis as insane. He revealed that the intensity of the performance has recently impacted his sleep patterns, leaving him lying awake at night. This mental preoccupation has led to internal debates about whether he is directing Gollum or if Gollum is directing him, highlighting the blurred lines between actor and character.

Psychological Impact and New Literary Work

Serkis explained that the profound connection he has with these roles shapes his new book, My Pressures. Instead of a traditional chronological memoir, the book imagines a roundtable conversation with characters he has portrayed, including Gollum, Caesar from Planet of the Apes, and Ulysses Klaue from Marvel. In this fictional exchange, Gollum mocks the actor and attempts to strangle him, symbolizing the internal struggle.

Advertisement

He discussed with USA Today how actors carry pieces of their characters long after a project concludes. Serkis believes that performances can fundamentally alter how a person thinks and feels, making it difficult to decompress from the role. He compared this adaptation process to being chemically changed, as the actor must adjust both their body and mind to embody another personality.

Production Details and Future Outlook

The production of The Hunt for Gollum marks a significant moment in the ongoing expansion of the Middle-earth film universe. As Serkis balances the creative demands of directing with the physical and mental rigors of performance capture, the industry watches closely. The film aims to delve deeper into the backstory of one of the most recognizable villains in cinematic history, leveraging Serkis's extensive experience with the role.

Serkis's unique approach to storytelling extends beyond the screen into his literary work, where he confronts the lingering effects of his iconic performances. By imagining these interactions with his past characters, he provides fans with a meta-narrative that explores the cost of such immersive acting. This transparency about the mental toll of his craft offers a rare glimpse into the life of one of Hollywood's most dedicated performers.