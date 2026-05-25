Andy Serkis' Animal Farm Sets Digital Streaming Date

Andy Serkis' latest film, Animal Farm, has set a digital streaming date for May 26th, 2026. The animated film features the voices of Kieran Culkin, Seth Rogen, and Iman Vellani.
Andy Serkis ' latest film, Animal Farm , has set a digital streaming date for May 26th, 2026. The animated film features the voices of Kieran Culkin , Seth Rogen , and Iman Vellani .
Despite receiving negative press, the film's marketing team has chosen to use the criticism in their promotional efforts. Animal Farm tells the story of a movement for equality that is systematically corrupted, leading to a ruthless dictatorship. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Glenn Close, Woody Harrelson, and Steve Buscemi.
However, the film's box office prospects were not helped by the star-studded cast, with the film making only $5.6 million at the global box office. Culkin has appeared in various projects, including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Succession. He won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Oscars. The film's synopsis reads, 'Animal Farm traces how a movement for equality is systematically corrupted.
As the pigs consolidate control, truth is erased, dissent is crushed, and the farm descends into a ruthless dictatorship—fulfilling Orwell’s warning about the dangers of communism.
' The film will be available on Digital and VOD platforms on May 26th, 2026
Andy Serkis Animal Farm Kieran Culkin Seth Rogen Iman Vellani
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