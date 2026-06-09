Andy Robertson Carries Diogo Jota's Dream as Scotland Qualify for World Cup

Scotland captain Andy Robertson dedicates his team's 2026 World Cup qualification to his late Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota, who died in a road accident. Jota's widow urges Robertson to fulfill their shared dream in a moving letter published by FIFA.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has been touched by a heartfelt message from the widow of his late Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota , urging him to fulfill their shared World Cup dream.

Robertson had dedicated Scotland's historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Jota, who tragically died in a road accident alongside his brother Andre Silva four months ago. The emotional connection between the two players, forged on and off the pitch, has become a poignant narrative surrounding Scotland's return to the global tournament after a 28-year absence. In a letter published by FIFA, Rute Cardoso, the mother of Jota's three children, expressed her deep emotions to Robertson.

She wrote about the profound friendship between her late husband and the Scotland captain, recalling their shared passion and the dream of playing in a World Cup together. The letter poignantly notes that when Scotland secured qualification, she realized Jota had not truly left the pitch, and that Robertson would be carrying his friend's dream with him to the tournament.

She thanked Robertson for not forgetting Jota and for transforming their pain into something beautiful, urging him to cherish and live the dream for both of them. Robertson, visibly moved, was filmed reading the letter and publicly thanked Rute Cardoso for her strength and words during an incredibly difficult time. He reflected on the enduring bond with Jota, stating that his friend would be with him throughout every game of the World Cup.

The 32-year-old, who is transferring to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, emphasized that he is not just playing for himself but for both of them. This story transcends sport, highlighting themes of grief, friendship, legacy, and the power of shared ambition. It underscores how Robertson's personal motivation is intertwined with the memory of Jota, adding a deeply human layer to Scotland's patriotic celebration of qualification.

The narrative has resonated widely, amplified by official channels like the FIFA World Cup social media account, which framed Robertson as not walking alone at the tournament, carrying the spirit of his departed friend. Category: Sports Keywords: Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Scotland, World Cup qualification, Liverpool, grief, friendship, legac





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