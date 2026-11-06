Andy Richter on his behind-the-scenes ‘Elf’ book and being terrified of James Caan when he filmed the holiday classic

Andy Richter sat down for a Page Six Hollywood interview and served up even more behind-the-scenes “Elf” intrigue than inside the pages of his new tome.

was skeptical that the $33 million film could break even at the box office, never mind pull in $233 million worldwide. And he certainly never dreamed that the-helmed comedy would join the pantheon of most beloved holiday classics of all time, playing in heavy rotation on the dial from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day every year since.

Given his vantage, Richter decided to write an oral history of the film. The book, “Elf Unwrapped: Behind the Scenes of a Modern Christmas Classic,” hit shelves this week and features a foreword byThe comedian and longtimesidekick sat down for a Page Six Hollywood interview and served up even more behind-the-scenes “Elf” intrigue than inside the pages of his new tome. Andy Richter reacts during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Also read The Real Reason There Has Never Been an ‘Elf’ Sequel

, Saturday, May 30, 2026. , who held the purse strings. He was the one that really took convincing. But you’ve got Will Ferrell who’s coming off of ‘SNL’ and never really starred in a movie.

That’s a risky bet. And you’ve got Jon Favreau, who wrote ‘Swingers’ and directed a little mafia comedy called ‘Made’ that was good but didn’t set the world on fire. That’s another long shot. The script was around for eight years, and Hollywood does not like things that aren’t hot, fresh and instantly snapped up.

But, the development executive on the movie who found the script, put Will with it, and then really pushed it through. I think trusted Kent to make good comedies because Kent had a track record of doing that.. We just never could make it work.

Advertisement

We reached out a bunch of different ways, andtold me she saw him at a party in New York shortly after we had interviewed her, and she told him, ‘Andy’s writing a book about ‘Elf,’ and he’s going to probably reach out to you. And he said, ‘Oh, great, I can’t wait. ’ And she said he seemed like he meant it. But people’s schedules are rough.

Also, her husband, does a podcast in our studio. But she was busy and then wasn’t in town and then was busy again. We just kept rescheduling, and time ran out. Getty ImagesThe Peter Dinklage scene running down the table.

There were people flipping people. There were stuntmen getting tossed. , there was nothing too jaw dropping. Pretty much every night back at the hotel bar we’d all hang out.

Will never did because he had to be up early the next morning. But James Caan would come down. And we really had a fun time making that movie. Will Ferrell, who starred in “Elf,” wrote the foreward for the book.

Absolutely. When I came in and he was sitting in the corner, it’s like a tiger. It felt the same. He was with this iteration of the script.

The script was passed around to different studios and different companies. There was a moment where Chris Farley was being talked about to do the movie, but that was a number of years before Will. Who is the most surprising ‘Elf’ superfan? ’ favorite movie is ‘Elf.

Advertisement

’ And if you’ve seen ‘You Can See Everything,’ you find out that she’s not exactly the sharpest comedy mind. So that’s pretty notable. The other fun one is that, who was a producer on the movie, said The Edge from U2 reached out to tell her that he had written a sequel to ‘Elf.

’ He had taken it upon himself to write a sequel, and he wanted to get in touch with her to see if he could maybe get it produced. That was a definite surprising one — that The Edge is that much of an ‘Elf’ fan that he did a spec script of ‘Elf 2. ’ Andy Richter competes on “Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars” hosted by Ken Jennings, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

People just moved on. Jon Favreau was busy becoming Jon Favreau, and Will Ferrell was becoming Will Ferrell, and I just think that kind of slipped through the cracks.

Then, enough time passed, and it became so beloved that now people are afraid to mess it up because there are so many movies that are tarnished by their sequels rather than supported by them. I’m on that side of the equation. I say, ‘Just let it be itself. ’ They’ve already made a bunch .

They’ve already used every part of the hog because there’s been an animated special, a Broadway show. I just bought a box of Rice Chex that has Buddy the Elf on it in 2026. At Home Depot right now, there’s Buddy the Elf yard decorations. There’s a lot of Buddy the Elf out there.

So, I think there’s enough Buddy we don’t need to risk tarnishing the magic. Andy Richter reacts during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. , Saturday, May 30, 2026. Andy Richter's behind the scenes book about the making of"Elf" hit bookshelves this week.

Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett CollectionAndy Richter competes on"Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars" hosted by Ken Jennings, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.