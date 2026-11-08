Andy Richter Claims U2's the Edge Wrote an 'Elf' Sequel Screenplay

Andy Richter, who had a small role in the Christmas classic 'Elf,' claimed in a new interview that U2’s the Edge wrote a screenplay for the sequel.

U2 guitarist Dave Evans, known as The Edge, waves to fans outside the Metropolitan Palace during the second day of recording of its music video in downtown Mexico City on May 13, 2026.came close to happening in 2013, Ferrell ultimately decided against reprising the role of Buddy.

, and he wants to talk to you about it,’” Richter said.

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“It’s the weirdest story, but apparently it was fully written somewhere in the world. There is an Edge-pennedRichter added that the meeting “never happened. ” “It’s one of those things where she’s like, ‘All right, sure, I’ll meet him,’ and then it just petered out and never happened,” Richter said.

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'SNL' Cold Open: James Talarico Crashes Trump's Midterm Postmortem While the Edge has hundreds of credits on his IMDB page thanks to his work with U2, “Screenwriter” is not among “Composer,” “Soundtrack,” and “Actor” in his filmography. However, the Edge has served as a producer on a handful of occasions on non-U2 projects, including documentaries and short films.

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