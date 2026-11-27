The Chiefs fell to the Bills on Thanksgiving Day as another disastrous special teams performance proved costly in Orchard Park.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the Chiefs outgained the Bills in total yards, averaged more yards per play, and won the turnover battle by two,in Orchard Park. Tyler Bass walked Kansas City off with a 57-yard field goal to drop the Chiefs to 8-3 on the season. The entire reason the Bills were given that opportunity in the first place, though, stemmed from a blocked punt off the foot of Matt Araiza.

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It was one of countless special teams blunders that Andy Reid's squad made over the course of this evening. Not only did Araiza shank several of his seven punts, but the Chiefs also left three points on the board with Harrison Butker's eighth missed field-goal attempt of the year in the fourth quarter. This certainly wasn't Following the loss, Coach Reid spoke to the media about the team's countless miscues.