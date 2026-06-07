Andy Reid on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Potential Wedding: Love Is What Matters

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses his thoughts on a possible wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, emphasizing their love and happiness above all else.

During a radio appearance, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on a potential wedding for star tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift .

Reid, who has a longstanding connection to both individuals, expressed his happiness for the couple, emphasizing that their love is what truly matters. He noted that while there are certain details he cannot disclose, he is enthusiastic about the prospect of the event. The coach also mentioned his prior acquaintance with Swift, joking that he knew her before Kelce did, given her Pennsylvania roots. Reid's comments came during episodes of SiriusXM's Let's Go!

With Tom Pelissero, where he discussed the couple's relationship and the surrounding excitement. He highlighted that the size or spectacle of the wedding is secondary to the couple's commitment, adding a lighthearted note about barbecue and simply showing up to celebrate. The speculation about a Swift-Kelce wedding has been rife among fans since their relationship became public, and Reid's insights offer a glimpse into the perspectives of those close to the NFL star.

His remarks blend personal affection for both parties with a coach's pragmatic take, underscoring the human element behind the media frenzy. Throughout the various interviews, Reid consistently returned to the theme of genuine happiness for the pair, dismissing external pressures as inconsequential compared to their bond. He also touched on the planning process, referencing Swift's own comments about weddings being stressful only when the guest list is limited, suggesting a laid-back approach.

The narrative juxtaposes the high-profile nature of the couple with Reid's down-to-earth demeanor, painting a picture of supportive camaraderie within the Chiefs organization and beyond





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