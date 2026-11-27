Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed disagreement with an officiating decision that reversed a Patrick Mahomes catch to Rashee Rice in the final minutes of a close game against the Buffalo Bills, noting the call originated from New York rather than the on-site crew.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect On a night that saw the Kansas City Chiefs hold the ball for 13:50 less than their opponent, convert on seven fewer third downs and commit five more penalties than them, none of those developments is the main talking point.to the Buffalo Bills. Given that the outing was close from start to finish, there's a lengthy list of plays that can be put under a microscope, but one rises above the rest.

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With the game tied at 10 and less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Kansas City was backed up deep in its own territory butto convert on a third-and-10 pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Rashee Rice. Following a review, however, the perceived grab was reversed, prompting a punt. That sequence marked a critical moment in the prime-time tilt in favor of the home team. Was it the right call?