Andy Reid addresses whether upcoming Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding is a distraction: 'Can't talk about it'

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Travis Kelce is focused on football despite upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift, noting he's been present all offseason.

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Rumors are flying as to when and where it'll take place. Though, presumably, it'll happen before the start of the 2026 NFL season to avoid interfering with the Chiefs' schedule. Kelce, who will turn 37 years old in the middle of the season, is looking to rebound from a bit of a down season.

While his yards per catch went up from 2024 to 2025, the 76 receptions were the lowest total since 2015, essentially his first full season as a starter in Kansas City. PATRICK MAHOMES LEAPS PAST DAK PRESCOTT AS NFL'S HIGHEST-PAID QB WITH RECORD CHIEFS EXTENSION WORTH $504.75 MILLION Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes wait to lead the team onto the field before a preseason NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla.

, on Aug. 10, 2024. His catch percentage also dipped below his career average, and his 46 catches resulting in a first down were again the lowest number since 2015. It's no secret Kelce is nearing the end of his NFL career. And with an upcoming wedding, to one of the most famous women in the world, it'd be understandable if his head was in a different place.

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Taylor Swift celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 26, 2025..

"Listen, been here most of the offseason, if not the whole offseason. He did the mandatory camp and did a nice job there, so it’s good to have him back in and rolling. He’s very excited.

" Reid also said Kelce might be able to avoid the distractions because, well, Taylor Swift is probably handling most of the planning. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Jan. 28, 2024.

"You see no distractions with that and the wedding. If it's like when I got married, my wife did everything. I just kind of followed her lead on it showed up. Maybe he's doing more, but he looks like he's pretty focused in on this job here, too.

"is expected to start sometime in late July, in the ramp-up to preseason games and the regular season. Kansas City's first preseason game comes at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 15, before a big division matchup against the Denver Broncos to open the year at Arrowhead on Sept. 14. Kelce will likely be a married man by then, though of course, given who he's marrying, that won't stop the questions about it.





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