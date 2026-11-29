Lady Kim Murray reveals her daughter Sophia told classmates Andy Murray plays golf and has a YouTube channel, highlighting his successful hotel renovation projects.

Scotland's most celebrated tennis player, Sir Andy Murray, has achieved a level of fame that includes two Wimbledon titles and three Olympic medals. Despite this glittering sporting legacy, his eldest child, ten-year-old Sophia Murray, recently informed her school classmates that her father is a golfer with a YouTube channel.

When asked about her parents' professions, Sophia admitted she did not fully understand her father's career in professional tennis. She improvised a response to her classmates, claiming her mother runs a hotel and her father engages in golf and content creation.

Also read Andy Burnham EU Deal Cost Hundreds Of Millions To Taxpayer

Sophia Murray Confuses Tennis Career With Hobbies

Lord and Lady Kim Murray revealed that Sophia's explanation came after she was questioned in class about her family's occupation. The ten-year-old stated that she told her peers her mother, Lady Kim Murray, oversees a hotel because she did not know how to explain Sir Andy's sporting achievements.

Sir Andy Murray retired from professional tennis in 2024 after a historic career. However, his children do not view his past achievements through a professional lens. Instead, Sophia has latched onto his current hobbies, specifically golf and his presence on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Murray Reveals Failed Tennis Training Efforts

Lady Kim Murray, aged thirty-eight, disclosed that Sir Andy Murray's attempts to teach their four children the sport have not been successful. She described his current approach to tennis as that of a frustrated father rather than a former world number one player.

The Murrays own Cromlix, a luxury five-star hotel near Dunblane in Perthshire, which serves as their family residence and a major business venture. The property features a tennis court painted in the distinctive purple and green colors of Wimbledon, yet the children remain uninterested.

Lady Kim Murray noted that her daughter, Sophia, is far more impressed by the multi-million pound refurbishment of the hotel than by her father's past trophies. The renovation project has become a significant focus for the family, overshadowing Sir Andy's athletic history in the children's daily lives.

Cromlix Hotel Renovation Details And Costs

The Murrays purchased the historic 19th-century building in 2013 for £1.8 million, despite warnings from Sir Andy's financial adviser. The primary motivation was to save the venue from closure and preserve jobs for the local community in Perthshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recent renovations have transformed the property, adding three bedrooms, two restaurants, a small spa, and an extension featuring £20,000 worth of glass panes. Lady Kim Murray described the project as a money pit, admitting she feels terrified when discussing finances with her husband's advisors.

Future Plans For Scottish Business And Family

Lady Kim Murray envisions Cromlix as a future family business, hoping her children might eventually work there as waitresses during the summer. She previously waitressed for a catering company as a teenager and wants to share that experience with her own children.

The hotel has hosted high-profile guests, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Lady Kim Murray also expressed a desire for American superstar Taylor Swift to stay at the venue after performing at Murrayfield Stadium in 2024.

Despite the Murrays' estimated wealth of £110 million, Lady Kim Murray insists the hotel was never intended to generate profit. Sir Andy Murray occasionally questions the ongoing expenditure, but his wife remains committed to expanding the property until her death.