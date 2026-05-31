Andy Dick Appears at Convention Months After Overdose; Christopher Rich and Jamie Foxx Discuss Health Challenges

Andrew 'Dick' Andy Dick was spotted at a fan convention five months after a near-fatal overdose, appearing upbeat as he signed autographs. He later detailed the overdose on a podcast, revealing his heart stopped and he incurred brain holes from a 2019 assault. Separately, Christopher Rich shared his stroke and addiction recovery, while Jamie Foxx unveiled a brain bleed in his Netflix special.

Actor Andrew 'Dick' Kiss, 60, made a rare public appearance at the Hollywood Show convention on Friday, May 29, where he signed autographs and interacted with fans.

Sporting a pinstriped jacket over a black T-shirt, he sat at a table surrounded by memorabilia, seemingly in good spirits despite his recent health struggles. This outing comes just five months after a near-fatal drug overdose in Los Angeles left him unconscious. The incident, which occurred after years of known battles with substance abuse, was severe enough that his heart stopped and he stopped breathing.

During a March 4 appearance on the 'Howie Mandel Does Stuff' podcast, Dick confirmed he was clinically dead for a period, turned purple, and later discovered through a brain scan that he had approximately five to seven holes in his brain. These damages, however, are not linked to the overdose but rather to a 2019 assault when he was randomly punched in the head outside a club.

A spokesperson clarified that the brain issues stem from that attack and that his condition is expected to heal. The representative also noted that while Dick continues to fight addiction, he is currently healthy, sober, and doing great. In separate news, actor Christopher Rich, known for his roles on 'Reba', 'Another World', 'The Nanny', 'ER', and 'Murphy Brown', opened up about his recovery after suffering a traumatic brain injury from a massive stroke.

The incident occurred in Hollywood on December 9, 2025, and followed a day that included a relapse. Rich recounted that after leaving his group, he smoked crack cocaine with a stranger and later, upon returning, was told he had sat up and asked, 'Where's the vodka?

' despite having no memory of the event. He subsequently moved into a sober-living facility and has been focusing on sobriety one day at a time.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx, 56, addressed his mysterious health scare in his new Netflix comedy special, 'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was', which premiered on December 10. Foxx revealed that he suffered a brain bleed, clarifying the nature of his recent hospitalization. His statement provided insight into his recovery journey and current condition.

These celebrity health disclosures highlight ongoing struggles with addiction and the importance of recovery, while also touching on unexpected sources of medical trauma such as violent assaults and strokes. The stories underscore the complex interplay between substance abuse, brain health, and resilience in the face of life-threatening events





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