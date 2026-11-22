Author Andy Collier argues that the UK construction industry faces a critical skills shortage exacerbated by nearly one million Neets. He advocates for revitalizing apprenticeships to bridge the gap between school and skilled employment.

Author and lifelong bricklayer Andy Collier has issued a stark warning regarding the disconnect between Britain's severe housing deficit and its alarming youth unemployment statistics. Collier points out that while the construction sector desperately requires thousands of skilled workers to address the critical shortage of homes, close to one million young people remain classified as Neets, meaning they are not in education, employment, or training. He questions how a nation can fail to connect these two obvious facts, suggesting that the figures provided by government reports make very little sense in the current economic landscape.

Systemic Failure in Vocational Pathways

Collier reflects on his own trajectory from struggling with classroom mathematics to becoming a highly successful tradesman to illustrate how the modern system fails non-academic students. Although he performed poorly in school exams, his practical abilities in art, woodwork, and technical drawing allowed him to thrive once he entered a vocational environment. At fifteen, a pivotal decision by his head of year, Mr. Gainey, permitted him to attend college for bricklaying one day a week, a move that Collier describes as the most important decision made for his future. This early exposure to practical training eliminated his academic struggles and positioned him as the top bricklayer in his cohort, proving that alternative educational routes can yield superior professional outcomes.

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Historical Decline of Apprenticeship Models

The author traces the roots of the current skills crisis back to the structural changes that began in the 1980s under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. During this decade, the traditional training system began to unravel as factories closed and old industries contracted, causing the number of apprentices in employment to roughly halve between 1979 and 1995. Subsequent attempts to rectify this decline, such as the introduction of Modern Apprenticeships by John Major, failed to restore the robust bridge between school and work. The situation worsened under Tony Blair, whose ambition for fifty percent participation in higher education inadvertently established a cultural belief that academic qualifications were the gold standard of ambition.

Impact on Labour Market and Housing Supply

Collier argues that the prioritization of university degrees over trade skills has created a dangerous message that devalues manual labor and practical craftsmanship. This cultural shift has left the construction industry unable to recruit the thousands of skilled workers necessary to build houses from the ground up. The author notes that his own success was built on a clear pathway that no longer exists for many young people, leaving them without the technical training required to secure stable employment. The result is a paradox where the industry needs labor, yet a vast pool of young people remains outside the workforce, unable to find viable entry points into skilled professions.

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Recommendations for Reconnecting Education and Industry

In response to these challenges, Collier highlights a recent report by ex-Labour minister Alan Milburn that proposes practical solutions to bridge the gap between education and employment. The report suggests expanding apprenticeships and work experience opportunities, with specific proposals to link construction training directly with employer needs in areas like Liverpool. Collier views these measures as sensible and necessary steps to rebuild the connections between schools, colleges, and employers that were established decades ago. He emphasizes that restoring these pathways is essential for addressing both the housing shortage and the youth unemployment crisis simultaneously.

Personal Success Stories and Economic Reality

Contrasting his own experience with that of his childhood friend Dave, who followed an academic route to university, Collier demonstrates that different paths can lead to equally successful outcomes without one being superior to the other. While Dave became a newspaper editor, Collier secured a three-year apprenticeship with the Tower Hamlets council and subsequently spent thirty-seven years working for himself, employing and training numerous other individuals. This personal history underscores his argument that the economic system must value diverse talents and provide clear, accessible routes for young people who excel in practical, hands-on fields rather than forcing them into academic molds that may not suit their abilities.