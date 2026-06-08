Andy Cohen breaks silence on ‘slow, deliberate’ romance with boyfriend Kevin Sobieski: ‘I met the person’

“I am really happy to say that I met the person,” the Bravo host said of his new romance on his SiriusXM show Monday.

“I don’t want to be with the wrong person. I value my time too much. I value my life too much,” the Bravo host“I am really happy to say that I met the person,” Cohen added, revealing that he and Sobieski met at a Fourth of July party last summer.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host said he “very methodically” added his number in the businessman’s phone and the rest is history. Andy Cohen broke his silence on his romance with his boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski.

“I am really happy to say that I met the person,” the Bravo host said on his SiriusXM radio show Monday. “This man is kind and strong and smart and he is an adult and he loves my children and they love him,” Cohen said, referring to his son Benjamin, 7, and daughter Lucy, 4.

“I love him and we have been so slow and deliberate and methodical about getting to know each other and introducing him to the kids and just entering him into the equation of my family so slowly,” he explained. “I have to say it has been so easy, 11 months we’ve not had one fight, we haven’t had a disagreement, we have similar — we just view life the same way.

One year later, I still can’t believe I found him. ” Cohen said that though he shares everything with his viewers, he wanted to keep his new romance to himself for a while. Cohen said Sobieski is getting along well with his two kids.

“I really am happy. I just I can’t believe I found this guy. I just cannot believe it. I can’t believe it.

I’m in shock,” the “WWHL” host shared.

“I just wanted to be smart and slow before saying anything about this,” he said, adding that Sobieski is “lowkey” and not into the entertainment business. “I really am happy. I just I can’t believe I found this guy. I just cannot believe it.

I can’t believe it. I’m in shock,” Cohen gushed. The Emmy Award-winning producer’s new romance first made headlines last week when he and Sobieski wereThe pair walked hand in hand as they headed to dinner at the Italian hot spot Via Carota. Cohen went public with Sobieski while celebrating the TV host’s 58th birthday in NYC.enjoying a stroll together in MiamiSobieski previously dated songwriter Benj Pasek.

The exes made their red carpet debut at the 2018 opening night of “Dear Evan Hansen” in Los Angeles. Andy Cohen broke his silence on his romance with his boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski.

“I am really happy to say that I met the person," the Bravo host said on his SiriusXM radio show Monday. Cohen said Sobieski is getting along well with his two kids.

"I really am happy. I just I can't believe I found this guy. I just cannot believe it. I can't believe it.

I'm in shock," the"WWHL" host shared. Cohen went public with Sobieski while celebrating the TV host's 58th birthday in NYC.





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