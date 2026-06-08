Andy Cohen Addresses Rumors and Reflects on Past and Present Relationships

Andy Cohen discussed his enduring friendship with ex-boyfriend John Hill after recent photos sparked rumors. He also shared insights about carefully introducing his current partner to his children and the approval from his dog, highlighting the evolution of his personal life.

Andy Cohen recently addressed speculation about a potential romance with his former boyfriend John Hill after photos of the pair together surfaced. During an episode of his SiriusXM show, Cohen explained that they have been holding hands around town and that the presence of paparazzi was unexpected.

He emphasized that their relationship has evolved into a deep friendship, noting that while they dated from 2003 to 2005, they have remained close and supportive of each other. Cohen, who is a father to two children, also reflected on how he carefully integrated his current partner into his family life, describing the process as smooth and natural. Their dog, Wacha, even approved of the new relationship, which Anderson Cooper once cited as a sign of compatibility.

Meanwhile, Hill shed light on their past breakup, stating they grew apart due to career changes and different life stages, but maintained an intimate and emotionally vulnerable connection. The conversation highlighted how their bond transformed from romantic partners to lifelong friends, with both emphasizing mutual respect and lasting affection





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Andy Cohen John Hill Relationship Friendship Dating History Family Children Dog Breakup Bravo

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