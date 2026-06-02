Andy Burnhams Makerfield By-Election Plot: A Desperate Bid for Power or a Calculated Strategy?

In this commentary, the author reflects on the Makerfield by-election, criticizing Andy Burnhams ambition and Rupert Lowes role in splitting the right-wing vote, potentially aiding Burnhams path to becoming Prime Minister.

As you read this, possibly with a coffee in hand, I will be trudging up and down the streets of rainy Makerfield, pushing damp leaflets through letterboxes as campaigning in this historic by-election enters its final weeks.

I trained as a nurse at a hospital in nearby Warrington in the Seventies and I have a deep affection for the area. The first nightclub I ever visited was the Wigan Casino. Living at the nurses digs on Bewsey Road, we would often book a coach at the weekends to take us to the legendary home of Northern soul. All these years on, this area in the North-West accounts for some of the highest sales of my novels.

In fact, it was Labour Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy who once told me that the Wigan branch of Waterstones had devoted its entire window display to a new book from my Four Streets series. My trip down memory lane aside, the real reason I am in Makerfield today is to challenge Manchester Mayor Andy Burnhams plot to defenestrate Keir Starmer.

It is his lifetime ambition to become Prime Minister and this is a desperate last-throw-of-the-dice attempt to get the keys to No10 and impose his full-on socialist agenda upon the nation. There is a joke doing the rounds in Westminster among Labour MPs that Burnhams sudden passion for Makerfield would be credible if he hadnt telephoned 26 other MPs to ask them to stand aside for him first!

I first met Andy 20 years ago and he is a likeable chap. But it is not, and never has been, a secret that he is utterly ruthless politically and his tenure as mayor was always a means to an end, with Downing Street as the goal. And if one person is key to helping him achieve that goal, it is Rupert Lowe, leader of the Right-wing party Restore Britain.

Polling consistently shows that only Reform or Labour can win this by-election, with one Survation survey putting Burnham on around 43 per cent of the vote, Reforms candidate plumber Robert Kenyon on 40 per cent, and the Tories in last place with 2 per cent. It is one or the other. So why is it that Restore has fielded a candidate who, by all accounts, has the intellectual capacity of Katie Price crossed with Rebekah Vardy?

If one person is key to helping Andy Burnham achieve his goal, it is Rupert Lowe, leader of Restore Britain. Lowes Restore Britain candidate could take 7 per cent of votes at the Makerfield by-election, splitting the Right-wing vote. That may seem harsh, but we have not seen or heard from Restores Rebecca Shepherd, a 53-year-old businesswoman. An interview she had agreed to with the Spectator magazine recently was cancelled after Lowe made repeated excuses for why she couldnt attend.

Despite this, she could take 7 per cent of votes on the day, including from those who may possibly confuse Reform with Restore on the ballot paper, splitting the Right-wing vote. A vote for Restore, therefore, is in every sense of the word a vote for Burnham. It does not make any sense, right? Well, it does if you know the characters involved, the size of their egos and the shady backroom conversations happening as I write.

It is no secret that Restores leader, Cotswold farmer Lowe, is a typical posh boy who loves to talk in numbers. When I say numbers, I mean how many acres and how many guns he owns. It is also well known that he swims deep in the backwaters of the Conservative Party, despite having run as a candidate for the Brexit Party, Reforms predecessor, in the 2019 General Election, dramatically withdrawing his Dudley North candidacy moments before nominations closed.

At the time, he said he feared his candidacy would split the Leave vote between the Brexit Party and the Tories, ensuring Labour candidate Melanie Dudleys path to Westminster. I saw no logic in me standing and splitting the Leave vote and letting somebody who is so politically different to me get into Westminster, he explained. Yet that is exactly what he is doing now, to Reform. So what has changed?

And just how close is Rupert Lowe to the Conservative Party today? I can reveal that Lowe stepped aside in Dudley North on November 14, 2019, a few days after he held a 4.30pm meeting with Dougie Smith, the ultra-secretive Tory adviser and man I call the dark arts coordinator, at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel on John Islip Street in London. He denied he had been offered a peerage or a job from the Tories for stepping down.

Well, he would, wouldnt he? But Lowes links with the Tories did not stop there. He recently declared, in the Register of Members Financial Interests, a 20,000 pound donation from Bolton Agnew, a businessman and the brother of Conservative life peer Lord Agnew of Oulton, who served as a minister under Michael Gove at the Cabinet Office. This donation raises further questions about the true nature of the relationship between Restore Britain and the Conservative Party.

The by-election in Makerfield is a crucial test for the political landscape, with the potential to shift the balance of power. The stakes are high, and the maneuvers behind the scenes reveal a complex web of ambition, rivalry, and strategic alliances. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, the influence of figures like Burnham and Lowe cannot be underestimated.

The outcome will not only determine the next MP for Makerfield but also signal the direction of British politics in the coming years





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